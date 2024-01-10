Highlights Anthony Martial's future at Manchester United is uncertain, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Clubs are starting to show interest in signing Martial, including Fenerbahçe, clubs in Saudi Arabia, Lyon, and other Turkish sides.

United are open to listening to offers for Martial and are looking to bring in an experienced striker as a replacement.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could soon be heading through the exit door at Old Trafford after a difficult few years, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on his future.

Martial's future at United has come into question, with his £250k-a-week contract expiring in the summer. As a result, there is a chance of Martial departing as a free agent at the conclusion of the season, unless the Red Devils receive an offer during the January transfer window. The French forward also has the option to arrange a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad, unless United agree to extend his current deal.

However, the possibility of Martial remaining with the Manchester outfit is increasingly unlikely, perhaps due to his high wages and lack of form at Old Trafford. A new deal wouldn't make a lot of sense considering he's not a regular starter under Erik ten Hag, so the club may be hoping to receive an offer in the January window.

Martial starting to attract interest

With Martial's contract running down, clubs that are willing to take a risk on the former Monaco man are starting to show an interest. The Frenchman was one of the brightest young talents in world football when United secured his signature, but his career hasn't gone to plan so far. With just one goal from five Premier League starts this season, the 28-year-old isn't representing value for money, especially when you consider he is one of United's highest earners at the club. It's a similar situation for another hefty earner, Jadon Sancho, who is close to joining his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the season.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 8/1/2024

Reports in Turkey have suggested that Fenerbahçe are attempting to prise Martial away from Old Trafford in the winter window by launching an opening offer of around £6.9m, with negotiations ongoing between the two clubs. However, journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that clubs in Saudi Arabia, other Turkish sides and French outfit Lyon are also interested in acquiring his signature, so it could be a competitive race.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that United will be willing to listen to offers for Martial. The Manchester club have a one-year extension option in his contract, but they are yet to make a move to activate it. Manchester United recently officially announced that they had triggered the one-year option in the contracts of Hannibal Mejbri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Victor Lindelof, with talks ongoing for Martial.

Romano has suggested that the expectation is for Martial, who has been previously described as 'unplayable', to leave the club at some point in 2024, whether that be in the January transfer window or in the summer, when his contract expires. The Italian journalist adds that the discussions regarding extending his stay at Old Trafford are not concrete, so it looks like Martial's future could lie away from the red side of Manchester. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"I think there are chances [for Martial to leave], because from what I'm hearing, the discussions to extend his contract are not something concrete. So at the moment, the expectation is for Anthony Martial to leave Manchester United in 2024. Then we have to see if it's going to be January or in the summer transfer window. It is still not clear because it depends on the proposals. At the moment it is still quiet, so there is still no concrete negotiation or concrete proposal on the United table."

Erik ten Hag eyes replacement

Although Martial hasn't been a key figure for United in recent years, ten Hag and his recruitment team will be eyeing a replacement for the former Monaco forward due to a lack of options in attack. As per MailOnline, the Red Devils are planning to bring in an experienced striker to ease the burden on Rasmus Hojlund for the remainder of the campaign.

The report names the likes of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Brentford's Ivan Toney, and Porto forward Mehdi Taremi as potential targets for the Manchester outfit. It's also understood that Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla and Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy are on United's list, so it appears ten Hag is keen to find a replacement for Martial and some competition for Hojlund.