Manchester United had Anthony Martial on their books for a total of nine years until his departure following the expiration of his contract this summer, with the Frenchman's spell at Old Trafford coming to a ceremonious end after falling out of favour with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag. But the former United star could find himself a new home soon, according to reports - with Fabrizio Romano stating that Brazilian club Flamengo could make a move for his services on a free transfer in order to bolster their ranks up front, after injury woes threaten to plague their season.

Martial enjoyed a decent start to life at Old Trafford, scoring a wonder goal on his debut in the Premier League against Liverpool back in September 2015 to thrust himself into United folklore - but a poor end to his career in the north-west saw him score just 12 top-flight goals in his final four seasons across 64 games. That saw him leave for free this summer - and now a move to Brazil could be on the cards.

The Brazilian side are badly in need of a new striker

The report from Romano states that Brazilian outfit Flamengo have 'made contact' with Martial over a potential move to South America, with the Serie A side needing to replace current star Pedro.

The Brazilian has been ruled out of action with an ACL injury, meaning that a new forward is paramount to their success should they wish to challenge for titles throughout the campaign. As a result, Martial has been approached for a move to the club from the infamous Maracana, and as a free agent, he could be a smart move for the Rio de Janeiro side to make - though the Frenchman is also thought to be considering several options for his future.

Anthony Martial's Premier League statistics - Man Utd record, season-by-season Season Appearances Goals 2015-16 31 11 2016-17 25 4 2017-18 30 9 2018-19 27 10 2019-20 32 17 2020-21 22 4 2021-22 8 1 2022-23 21 6 2023-24 13 1

Martial joined United from French club Monaco back in September 2015 for an initial fee of £36million, making him the world's most expensive teenager at the time - and though the deal could have reached £57.6million, the final fee ended up at just £44.7million with only one of the three performance-based clauses being met.

The Frenchman only moved away from United once in his Old Trafford tenure, joining Sevilla on loan in the second half of the 2021-22 season but just one goal in 12 games for the La Liga outfit meant that he came back to England under a cloud.

Martial Would be a Strong Signing For Flamengo

The Frenchman has obvious quality and would be a top addition

It didn't quite work out in the final few years of his United tenure for Martial, but the Frenchman still has evident quality. The Premier League is unforgiving and Martial found that out in his final few years at Old Trafford, but having scored 17 goals in the 2019/20 season alongside a further 10 the season before, he is a superb talent who even at the age of 28, still has a lot more to offer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Martial featured in 317 games for Manchester United, scoring 90 goals and registering 47 assists

30 France caps - despite the measly two goals - further highlights his quality having been chosen to represent his national team alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Flamengo, who won the Copa Libertadores back in 2022 - South America's equivalent of the Champions League - are one of Brazil's biggest clubs, and having gone four years without winning the top-flight, could rely on Martial to feature alongside Gabriel Barbosa to win them titles.

Related Antony 'Fully Committed' to Man Utd Amid Fenerbahce Links Antony has not been in fine form for Manchester United over the past year, despite a rapid start to life at Old Trafford

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-09-24.