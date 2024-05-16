Highlights Anthony Martial received a send-off from Man Utd fans after their 3-2 win over Newcastle, but the move drew criticism from Alex Crook

Martial had a strong debut season but struggled with form at United, resulting in minimal appearances and contributions.

Despite his potential, Martial's time at Old Trafford ends with disappointment, prompting criticism of fan support.

Departing Manchester United star Anthony Martial received a send-off from Old Trafford on Wednesday night against Newcastle United, with fans chanting his name for one final time as he walked off the pitch having not come on against the Magpies. But talkSPORT pundit Alex Crook believes that any praise towards the Frenchman was "some kind of joke" after the lack of service that he has produced for the club over the past few seasons, with his stint coming to a disappointing end.

Martial joined United from Monaco in 2015, becoming the most expensive teenager in the world at the time; and famously introduced himself to the Stretford End faithful with a solo debut strike against Liverpool that looked to have announced his name in the Premier League. But despite a strong first campaign that saw him win the Golden Boy award, form indifferences continued to plague the youngster.

As a result, Martial was only a bit-part player under various managers and having made just 34 Premier League appearances over the past two seasons, his time at Old Trafford has come to a stale end. And that has led Crook to question United fans for giving their former superstar a send-off against Newcastle in their final home game of the season - labelling their support for Martial "a joke".

Crook: Martial Send-Off "Some Kind of Joke"

Martial was serenaded down the tunnel after the win over Newcastle

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Crook began: “Fair play to [Erik] Ten Hag for fronting up and taking the mic after a very difficult season for #MUFC. Has handled himself with great dignity throughout IMO.”

But that praise for United’s men quickly turned to bewilderment when discussing Martial’s send-off after his nine years of service at Old Trafford, to which Crook wrote: “As for Martial being given a send-off. Is that some kind of joke?”

Anthony Martial's Poor End to Life at Manchester United

The striker massively tailed off in his last few seasons at Old Trafford

The Frenchman began his life at Old Trafford in superb fashion and went through a purple patch in the season of 2019/20, nabbing 11 Premier League goals in his first campaign and recording a season-best 17 in the top-flight back in the lockdown campaign.

Since then, however, the former Monaco man scored just 12 Premier League goals in 64 games - ranking him as one of the plenty of United players who were on the peripherals of the squad despite costing a lot of money.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Martial also endured a loan move to Sevilla back in 2021-22 but only scored once in 12 games - a sole strike in the Europa League.

Martial, who reportedly earns £250k-a-week at Old Trafford, had huge amounts of promise when he moved to the north-west at the age of 19, and a solid first campaign had fans hoping that he would knuckle down and potentially become an Old Trafford great. But just 317 appearances in nine years means that he was rarely selected by the Red Devils over the past four years and having rarely played a part in their recent history, it’s a transfer that United fans will ultimately want to forget.

His only contribution this season was the second goal in a 3-0 win at Everton back in November, and with United slipping down to eighth in the Premier League table needing to better Newcastle's result on the final day to secure European football, it's clear to see that he could have done more to help his team over the line throughout the campaign.

Related Wayne Rooney Names Player Manchester United Must Build Around This Summer Wayne Rooney was asked to share his thoughts on the current Manchester United squad and his response was ruthless.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-05-24.