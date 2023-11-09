Highlights Anthony Martial's future at Manchester United is uncertain as his contract expires at the end of the season, and he has struggled to meet the high standards expected at the club.

Due to Martial's excessive wages, it might not be easy to find a buyer.

Erik ten Hag has drawn up a shortlist of three potential striker targets, including Victor Osimhen.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is going through a tricky period at Old Trafford and could be on his way out of the door, and journalist Ben Jacobs has given some internal insight to GIVEMESPORT on what the future could hold for the Frenchman.

Although, the Red Devils might not be flooded with offers for Martial when the January transfer window opens for business after a difficult few years at the club, as his excessive wages and poor form mean United could be stuck with him until his contract expires, unless Erik ten Hag can reignite his career.

Martial moved to Old Trafford for a fee which could rise to £58m, becoming the most expensive teenager in the world at the time, around eight years ago. His £250k-a-week contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so his future is certainly in doubt in Manchester.

Anthony Martial has declined year-on-year

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Martial isn't up to the high standards of United, and you won't find many fans at Old Trafford who will heavily disagree with that statement. When he arrived in the Premier League, United supporters were undoubtedly excited at the prospect of Martial joining their club, and he showed plenty of promise in his early years at the club.

Anthony Martial's Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2015/16 31 11 4 2 0 2016/17 25 4 6 2 0 2017/18 30 9 5 1 0 2018/19 27 10 3 2 0 2019/20 32 17 7 1 0 2020/21 22 4 6 0 1 2021/22 8 1 0 0 0 2022/23 21 6 2 0 0 2023/24 9 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Journalist Dean Jones later told GIVEMESPORT that it's a miracle that Martial has even lasted this long as a United player, considering his poor form over the years. However, it shouldn't be too surprising with the Red Devils handing him £250k-a-week, as any club with a slight interest in the player is likely to be put off by his hefty salary.

Per Capology, only three United players currently earn more than the former Monaco man.

Jacobs has suggested that Martial has been given opportunities to impress, most recently against Newcastle United, but is struggling to make an impact. The journalist adds that Martial is unlikely to have a lengthy list of suitors heading into the January transfer window, but with his contract expiring in 2024, it's now looking inevitable that he will depart eventually. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Martial had a real opportunity against Newcastle to show that he could be a solution. He could be someone who chips in with goals. He could be someone who offers leadership. He could be someone who raises other people's standards. And unfortunately, he did none of that, and hasn't shone in many of the minutes that he's got, not just across this season, but also in the 30-odd games that he played last campaign. Even though he scored six Premier League goals and nine in all competitions, he just looks a shadow of the player that we saw in 2019-2020, which was his best season for Manchester United. So it might be quite hard for Manchester United to find a big queue of suitors at this point, especially when you factor in the wages of the player. But it is fair to say that in 2024, if Martial's form doesn't improve, it's looking inevitable that he will leave."

Erik ten Hag is on the hunt for a replacement

Per MailOnline, Manchester United will look to sign a striker during the January transfer window to try and ease the burden on Rasmus Hojlund, with Martial struggling to provide tough competition for the young forward. The report claims that Brentford's Ivan Toney is a player currently being considered, but the England international is currently in the middle of an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

The Red Devils could look to bring in a more experienced striker due to Hojlund having a lot of pressure on his shoulders at the age of 20. The Danish forward showed he could handle the heat in the Champions League on Wednesday night against Copenhagen, scoring twice, but the Manchester club lost the game late on.

Mehdi Taremi and Victor Osimhen are also options on United's shortlist heading towards the winter window, but the latter could be slightly unrealistic due to Napoli's likely high price tag.