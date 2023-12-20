Highlights Anthony Martial's underwhelming performances at Manchester United may lead to his departure, with his contract set to expire next summer.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial could be on his way out the door at Old Trafford, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT how this could impact any potential incoming.

Martial's time at the Manchester club has been underwhelming, to say the least, and he could be heading through the exit door in the near future. As it stands, the French forward's £250k-a-week contract is set to expire next summer, meaning United could lose him on a free. Clubs in January will be able to speak to Martial and sign him on a pre-contract agreement unless the Red Devils extend his deal.

It was an exciting time at Old Trafford when Martial was announced as their latest new signing after he joined for a fee of around £36m from French side Monaco. However, there's no doubt he's failed to live up to expectations.

Martial's performances 'won't be tolerated' at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team brought in Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window, a young forward who was always going to need time to adapt to the Premier League. As a result, ten Hag has needed Martial to be the experienced striker, leading by example when given the opportunity to impress, but it's not working out that way so far.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Martial's inconsistency will not be tolerated anymore and he hasn't been anywhere near good enough since arriving at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial's Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2015/16 31 11 4 2 0 2016/17 25 4 6 2 0 2017/18 30 9 5 1 0 2018/19 27 10 3 2 0 2019/20 32 17 7 1 0 2020/21 22 4 6 0 1 2021/22 8 1 0 0 0 2022/23 21 6 2 0 0 2023/24 (as of 18/12/23) 13 1 1 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that it's a miracle that Martial has even lasted this long at United, and a departure now feels inevitable. However, United's main issue is that the former Monaco man is currently ten Hag's second choice in the centre-forward role, and Hojlund hasn't set the world alight since signing on the dotted line. The Red Devils will need to find a replacement if they were to allow Martial to depart, and considering his contract is close to expiring, the Manchester club are going to struggle to bring in a significant fee to part ways with him.

Italian journalist Romano has now discussed the Martial situation as we head towards the winter window. Romano has suggested that it's unlikely that United will look to extend Martial's current deal beyond 2024 and he is now set to depart. The transfer expert adds that what happens with Martial in the January transfer window will impact how they move in terms of bringing in another forward. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Manchester United still don't know how much they want to spend on that position. And also it's going to be important to see what happens with a player like Anthony Martial, who is still out of contract at the moment in June 2024. He is unlikely to stay at United for longer. So I don't think they will trigger the clause to extend this contract, and that's why for Martial's position in January it is going to be important to understand also what Man Utd will do in that position."

Man Utd chief in Saudi Arabia to sell stars

United are in a period where they are likely to be forced to offload some of their players due to the excessive wages they are taking home each week. It's been a major issue for the Red Devils over the years, signing players on high salaries with them making little to no impact on the pitch.

It's understood that Man Utd chief John Murtough has flown to Saudi Arabia to speak to clubs regarding some of their high-earners. Martial, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho are said to be four that United are hoping to offload to the Middle East, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League willing to pay hefty wages and offer significant transfer fees.