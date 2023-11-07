Highlights Anthony Martial has struggled to meet the expectations at Manchester United and his contract is running down, raising questions about his future at the club.

Martial is attracting interest, including from the Premier League.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Martial just isn't up to the standards required.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has struggled to make an impact over the last few years at Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, has questioned whether the striker is up to the standards to play for the club.

The French attacker arrived in Manchester with plenty of expectation, considering the fee they paid for him at a young age. The 30-cap France international became the most expensive teenager in the world when he signed for United for a fee rising to £58m around eight years ago from Ligue 1 side Monaco. Martial is yet to live up to his price tag since his arrival and his contract is running down, so Erik ten Hag has to make a decision on the forward in the near future.

It's certainly not going to be easy for United to receive a significant fee for Martial, considering the lack of impact he's made at the club over the last few years.

Anthony Martial could be on his way out

Martial is earning around £250k-a-week at Old Trafford, with his contract set to expire next summer. The former Monaco man was a regular when he arrived in England, but over the last few years, partly down to injuries, he hasn't been a key figure in the United side. As the seasons have gone on, Martial has slowly filtered out and was even sent out on loan to attempt to revive his career.

Anthony Martial's Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2015/16 31 11 4 2 0 2016/17 25 4 6 2 0 2017/18 30 9 5 1 0 2018/19 27 10 3 2 0 2019/20 32 17 7 1 0 2020/21 22 4 6 0 1 2021/22 8 1 0 0 0 2022/23 21 6 2 0 0 2023/24 9 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are now willing to listen to offers for Martial ahead of the January transfer window. It's certainly no surprise, considering the lack of impact he's currently making. West Ham United are one of the clubs who are reportedly interested in securing the signature of Martial, with David Moyes clearly willing to take a risk on the once-promising striker.

Read More: Some Man Utd players are now 'not buying into the Ten Hag culture'

Martial may be thinking that he's not being given enough opportunities to impress in a United shirt, especially after Rasmus Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford. However, as a striker who isn't a guaranteed starter, you have to grab any chance you're given with both hands and give the manager a reason to keep you in his side.

Jacobs has suggested that there is an inevitable feeling that Martial simply isn't up to the standards of Manchester United and he's not using his opportunities to make a statement. The journalist adds that there has been chances for Martial to show what he's capable of, but he's given little reason for ten Hag to make a regular change in the centre-forward position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"But there is an inevitable feeling at the moment that with Martial, he's not up to Manchester United standards and he's not using the opportunities that he's had in the team to make a statement. If you look for example, even though it's slightly different, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus gets injured and Nketiah comes into the side. He scores a hat trick against Sheffield United. You look at Martial against Newcastle, he was a passenger in the game, and there was no real hunger or desire. And regardless of whether it's nil-nil or your three-nil down or it's the cup or it's the Premier League, the beauty of being a striker is you can come on whether it's for a cameo or whether you're starting a game, and you can get a consolation goal. You can showcase your skill and you can send a message and people will still laud that goal that you've scored, even if it's in a disappointing performance because it might ultimately prove that you're sharp, that you're clinical. Whereas a goalkeeper can't, if they've already conceded three, make an outstanding save in the 90th minute and have too many people remember it."

Erik ten Hag is planning to sign a replacement

Despite having Hojlund at their disposal, United will need another option in attack if Martial was to depart. The Manchester club won't have another natural centre-forward option to provide competition in attack, and Hojlund still needs time to settle in after only recently arriving in England.

Per the Mirror, United are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa. The Flamengo striker is now 27 years old, so it's likely to take a bit of pressure off Hojlund if they secure his signature due to his experience. However, there could be concerns that the Brazil international has spent little time playing in Europe, so a more established striker could also be the plan of attack.

The MailOnline has claimed that Ivan Toney, Mehdi Taremi, and Victor Osimhen are also being considered.