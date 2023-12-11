Highlights Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United is set to come to an end in 2024, as the club do not intend to extend his deal.

The striker has lost his starting position to summer signing Rasmus Hojlund under Erik ten Hag.

There could be potential for a January move in order to raise some funds for incoming signings.

Anthony Martial is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of the 2023/24 season as the club do not intend to activate the option for a one-year extension, per David Ornstein.

The striker has never managed to reach the lofty heights that were once expected of him, ever since his very well-taken debut goal against fierce rivals, Liverpool, back in 2015. Martial looks to have lost his regular starting place in the team during the 2023/24 campaign to summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, who joined from Atalanta in a deal that could rise to £72 million with add-ons.

Upon his arrival from Monaco over eight years ago, the France international was tipped to become a future star, with a Ballon d'Or clause written into the transfer which would have seen the Ligue 1 outfit gain an extra £7.2 million had he lifted the prestigious individual award.

This is not the trajectory his career has taken, however, as Martial has faced constant consistency and injury issues throughout his troubled time at Old Trafford. His best season came in the 2019/20 season - in which the French attacker netted 17 Premier League goals - but he has flattered to deceive since.

Why Anthony Martial could be heading for the Old Trafford exit

United's No. 9 has scored just two goals in all competitions so far in 2023/24

The 2023/24 season is now set to be the 28-year-old's last in the famous red shirt. With his injury issues taking a back seat in the opening few months of the Premier League season, Martial has managed to make 13 league appearances, but the striker has been in far from inspiring form with only one goal to his name.

Man United's entire attacking compliment has been out of sorts in 2023/24, with Martial, Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Anthony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho having four Premier LEague goals between them from 16 games. It is unlikely that many will be surprised that Martial could be moved on to free up space in the squad for new attacking reinforcements to come in and add some much-needed firepower to the United front-line.

A humbling 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth saw the forward look to be extremely laboured both in and out of possession, a far cry from the live wire he once was both in a central position and from the left flank.

So what next for Martial? Should no potential suitors step forward to offer a transfer fee in the upcoming January transfer window, he will be leaving on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2024.

Martial's Manchester United career

A promising start to life at the Theatre of Dreams saw Martial bag 11 league goals in his first season as a youngster, but that has turned out to be one of his most fruitful campaigns in front of goal. In all competitions, the former Monaco man has scored 90 goals in over 300 appearances, which isn't a bad record but certainly wouldn't put him among the top strikers in England.

Anthony Martial's Manchester United Statistics* Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 209 63 34 Champions League 33 6 5 Europa League 26 7 2 FA Cup 27 5 12 EFL Cup 21 9 2 Community Shield 1 0 0 *As of December 11, 2023.

Ten Hag's appointment in 2022 looked to have given Martial a second chance at success with the club after he had spent the previous six months on loan at Sevilla in La Liga. Many expected this to be the end of his time in the Premier League, but after sticking around for a further two seasons - winning an EFL Cup in the process - Martial's story at man United is set to come to an end.