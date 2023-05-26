Manchester United forward Anthony Martial 'needs to move on' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.Signing a striker could be a priority for United in the summer transfer window, pushing Martial down the pecking order.

Manchester United news - Anthony Martial

The French striker joined United from French side AS Monaco for a fee of £36m, according to the BBC.It's been a difficult season for Martial, who has started just 10 Premier League games, as per FBref.Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that Martial is now unreliable, and has hinted that he could leave the club soon.This campaign alone, Martial has missed 27 games through injury, according to Transfermarkt.If United do look to sign a world-class number nine to try and take their side to the next level, Martial could be under threat.In the Red Devils' game against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month, Erik ten Hag substituted Martial in the 58th minute, and according to the Mirror, he shook his head in apparent disbelief, before heading straight down the tunnel towards the dressing room.With his contract expiring next summer, United need to decide whether to risk him leaving on a free transfer or cashing in at the end of the season.

What has Jones said about Martial?

Jones has suggested that Martial will understandably be frustrated, but it could be time for him to move on from the situation.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm sure he is frustrated to be taken off that early, but I think everyone is frustrated with this situation by now. I'm not sure it's worth going on with this much longer. It feels like a situation everyone needs to move on from."

Is it time for Martial to move on?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is now ten Hag's first-choice target ahead of the summer transfer window.If United want to compete with the likes of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, bringing in a high-profile striker could be important, but it could spell the end of Martial's career at Old Trafford.The France international is reportedly earning £250k-a-week at United, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them look to get him off the wage bill to make way for Kane.For Martial's sake, moving on could be the best decision to further his career.