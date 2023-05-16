Anthony Richardson could be set for a pretty easy adjustment in the National Football League because of his style of play and the mind of head coach Shane Steichen, Phil Simms has claimed.

The Indianapolis Colts certainly took a big risk with their first pick in this year’s NFL Draft, taking quarterback Anthony Richardson out of the University of Florida with the #4 overall pick. The risk with Richardson was that his numbers coming out of college were not the most promising in terms of completion rate, games played and passes thrown.

He was however seen by many as having a very ‘high ceiling’ when it came to his potential in the NFL, with his size and rushing ability earning him comparisons with the likes of Cam Newton and Josh Allen during the draft process, with GM Chris Ballard claiming that “I would rather take the risk, the risk that he might fail, than pass on him and see him become a star somewhere else.”

And according to NBC analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, it might be that raw ability that actually sees him adjust to the NFL a lot better than some of the other quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

Anthony Richardson set for a nice ride into the league?

Speaking on Pro Football Talk (starting at 0:57) on the subject of rookie quarterbacks and their chances of success early on (with specific reference to Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud who went #1 and #2 respectively), Simms claimed that Richardson’s skillset combined with the work of new head coach Shane Steichen might give the young QB an advantage:

Hear my logic though. There's a part of me that thinks the Anthony Richardson adjustment period could be easier than the other two guys, not saying I think he's gonna be better than the other two guys in year two or year three, but the fact that he's going to be able to rely on quarterback power and the run game from the quarterback position, I do think that can make his adjustment to the NFL a little easier that way.

Like we always talk about now you have to worry about defending the quarterback run and they can outnumber you with blockers and all that, so now the past game look looks are really easy. I'm going to go with that one. I think that the unknown of what Shane Steichen and the offense is gonna look like is an advantage for the Colts.

Not so rough ride for Anthony Richardson after all?

The mention of Shane Steichen is important, because it was his prowess as OC of the Philadelphia Eagles that helped turn Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate last year through the use of both his arms and his legs, and if teams know that Steichen can implant that stuff into Richardson this year, then we might see some results.

It all comes down to the ‘potential’ factor though with Richardson, with people believing that there is something special in there waiting to be unlocked despite his poor numbers from college, and we personally aren’t going to make any bold predictions until he gets onto the field and see what he can do against NFL defenders.