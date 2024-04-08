Highlights Anthony Richardson aims to recover from his season-ending shoulder injury and lead the Indianapolis Colts to success in 2024.

Richardson's rookie season showed plenty of promise despite limited snaps, and head coach Shane Steichen needs the dual-threat QB in order to evolve his offense.

The Colts hope veteran QB and new backup Joe Flacco can support Richardson during his rehab.

Anthony Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he was immediately handed the reins to the starting quarterback job after the team had cycled through years of stopgap options following Andrew Luck's surprise retirement before the 2019 season.

Then, in Week 5 of his rookie campaign, Richardson went down with a shoulder injury. It would end up requiring surgery in late October, knocking him out for the season after just 173 snaps.

Now, Richardson is deep into his rehab as he prepares for his sophomore year in the NFL. In an interview with ESPN's Stephen Holder, Richardson expressed his desire to get back to playing football and prove his doubters wrong:

I've never waited this long to get back to playing football. I'm just on a mission this year. Once that mission's complete, then I'll be good.

Though Richardson wasn't flawless in his rookie season, he showed out in spurts in his four-game debut. He averaged only 144 passing yards per game with a 59.5% completion rate, though his three-to-one touchdown to interception ratio was rather impressive, as were his 136 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

If he can attack his rehab efficiently and put the shoulder issues behind him, Richardson could take the Colts to the next level in 2024 after they finished last season one game out of the final Wild Card spot.

Colts Protecting Richardson After Luck Debacle

The team is preaching patience with the 21-year-old QB

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard have both gone on the record stating their intention to slow-play Richardson's rehab, as they want to be smart with the young signal caller's body.

Ballard, in particular, has learned many lessons since the Andrew Luck fiasco. Luck's final three seasons in the NFL were defined by emotional and physical turmoil, and the uncertainty surrounding his health at any point left the franchise in limbo. When he finally retired in the summer of 2019, the Colts were left scrambling for years.

For his part, Richardson has been accepting of the limitations placed on him while he recovers, though he's been unambiguous about his belief in his own ability and the Colts' trajectory:

People didn't really get to see everything I could do on the field. So, it's kind of like a rookie season for me still. But now I've gained a lot more knowledge and understanding about football and the NFL. So, I'm a rookie at heart, but now I'm slowly turning into the leader that my team needs me to be. I'm ready for every opportunity that's in front of me.

As a means of protection against Richardson's injury history, the team brought in veteran signal caller Joe Flacco to serve as the backup QB in 2024. Flacco is coming off a resurgent season in 2023 with the Cleveland Browns that earned him the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

Flacco, admittedly, is a peculiar pick to serve as the Colts' backup quarterback given that Richardon is such a unique dual-threat signal caller, though it's hard to fault them for wanting a well-traveled 15-year veteran as their young starter recovers from a season-ending shoulder injury.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Colts re-signed star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. earlier in the offseason and gave All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension after he held out during the first month of the 2023 campaign. The team has the skill-position talent in place to make a deep run in the AFC if their wildly talented QB can make a full recovery from his injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Anthony Richardson's injury-plagued first four games were still historic: his 136 rushing yards were 9th-most for a QB in his first four career games, and his four rushing TDs were tied for 1st with Cam Newton and RG3.

That's an important "if", since Steichen was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator and architect of the NFL's third-ranked offense in 2022, which featured a break-out from dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts and a run to Super Bowl 57.

He's a brilliant offensive mind who should be able to keep the Colts' offense on schedule (even if Flacco is forced to make a few appearances), but his offense works best when he's got a dynamic threat under center.

Assuming Richardson's shoulder is a non-issue once the season starts, the Colts should have a thunderous offense in 2024, especially if the young quarterback improves with his decision-making and pocket presence in a sophomore-year jump.

Source: Stephen Holder

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.