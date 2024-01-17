Highlights Despite a shortened rookie season, Anthony Richardson showed promise as a dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 577 yards and three touchdowns and running for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

Richardson's physical talent was evident, with impressive arm talent, improved footwork and mechanics, and the ability to make plays outside of structure.

Richardson still needs to work on accuracy and ball security, but with development and more experience, he has the potential to be a high-quality starter.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had his rookie campaign cut short due to an injury to the AC joint of his throwing shoulder. He appeared in just four games and logged more than 12 pass attempts in just two of them.

While Richardson’s rookie year was short-lived, he put enough on tape for a season evaluation.

Following a botched fourth-down conversion to send them home rather than the playoffs, the Colts enter 2024 with plenty of excitement surrounding the quarterback position. Here is a review of Anthony Richardson’s rookie season.

Related Bryce Young: Panthers QB's rookie season in review We take a deep dive into Bryce Young's frustrating rookie season for the Carolina Panthers after going No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The numbers

Richardson lived up the dual-threat label

© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his limited snaps, Richardson threw for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He was a serviceable passer and showed glimpses of his potential in that department. A major concern coming out of college was Richardson's ability to keep the offense ahead of the sticks. His sporadic accuracy often foiled drives for Florida's offense in 2022.

This was still an issue, as Richardson only completed 59.5% of his passes, but he did just enough from play to play to be efficient. His 6.9 yards per attempt, if held for the entire season, would've tied him with Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields. Where he really excelled, though, was as a rusher, specifically in short-yardage situations. He ran for 136 yards on 25 carries and four touchdowns.

Whereas most rushing quarterbacks win with physicality or speed, Richardson is one of the few who can do both. With 4.4 speed at 6'4 245 pounds, the former Gator's athletic profile is a true anomaly for the position. Cumulative stats are more compelling with larger sample sizes, but Richardson's production suggests he was on the right track before his season was cut short.

The eye test

Richardson's physical talent jumps off the tape

Madatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Richardson was portrayed as the ultimate project in last spring’s draft. He only had one year of starting experience and was unrefined as a passer, but his physical traits were unmatched.

This led to lower expectations as a rookie. In fact, some were unsure if Richardson would even be the Week 1 starter. Despite being labeled as unpolished and raw, he looked to be further along in his development than most anticipated.

He flashed his arm talent, ripping throws to the numbers with relative ease. His footwork and mechanics varied by snap but appeared to substantially improved from his time at Florida. Richardson was also comfortable making plays outside of structure, using his rare blend of size and athleticism to evade defenders and break the pocket.

Generally, rookie quarterbacks struggle to find their rhythm until around the season's halfway point. Unfortunately, for Richardson, he didn't make it past early October.

84 dropbacks across four games isn't exactly a reliable sample size. It seemed like Richardson would clean up some of his errant passes and pocket management, but that can't be assumed since he didn't have the opportunity to do so.

Areas for improvement

Richardson is still far from his final form

Mandatory Credit: Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Richardson's upside as a passer is contingent on his ball placement. Too many times at Florida and his first four games in the NFL, he would leave yardage on the table with missed throws.

His -7.7 CPOE (completion percentage over expected), according to rbsdm.com, was 45th out of quarterbacks to register over 100 snaps. Trevor Siemian, Taylor Heinicke, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and P.J. Walker were the only ones who trailed Richardson in that statistic. That group of passers isn't exactly the cream of the crop.

Lowest CPOE in 2023 QB CPOE P.J. Walker -13.0 Dorian Thompson-Robinson -11.7 Taylor Heinicke -9.1 Trevor Siemian -8.8 Anthony Richardson -7.7

For Richardson, it’s not about being a precision passer. Instead, it’s about becoming functionally accurate. If he can find a way to climb from being the 45th most accurate to around the 25th, he could be a high-quality starter.

There is also the concern of fumbles. Richardson put the ball on the ground three times. This is an alarming rate for someone who carried the ball 25 times and was sacked seven times on top of that. Better ball security will go a long way in making him one of the league’s premier rushing threats at quarterback.

Above all else, Richardson needs to be more consistent. As a rookie, mistakes were expected. The later he gets into his rookie deal, the less tolerant teams will be of these misfires and miscues.

The Verdict

Richardson showed enough to make fans wonder what he could be

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

There weren't many players who needed live game reps more than Anthony Richardson. With only one year of starting experience under his belt, he lacked the experience that other prospects, such as Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, had.

Richardson's brief rookie campaign likely stunted his development. The growing pains of a rookie quarterback may trickle into his second season as a result. Still, he's only 21 years old and showcases the same promise he did on draft night.

Shane Steichen earned his stripes this season and will be an excellent fit for Richardson's game. If the Colts can add some weapons and their young quarterback can stay healthy, the AFC South could find itself with another star quarterback.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.