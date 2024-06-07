Highlights Anthony Richardson continues to be cautious while rehabbing his throwing shoulder, and he sat out the Indianapolis Colts' final spring practice due to soreness.

The Colts are prioritizing Richardson's health & easing him back post-surgery, though he remains on track to be the team's starter at the start of the 2024 season.

If Richardson fully recovers from his shoulder surgery, the Colts should have an explosive offense next season.

Anthony Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he was immediately handed the reins to the starting quarterback job after the team had cycled through years of stopgap options following Andrew Luck's surprise retirement before the 2019 season.

Then, in Week 5 of his rookie campaign, Richardson went down with a shoulder injury. It would end up requiring surgery in late October, knocking him out for the season after just 173 snaps.

Now, Richardson is deep into his rehab as he prepares for his sophomore year in the NFL. Still, that doesn't mean he's fully healthy, and the second-year pro reportedly sat out the last voluntary Minicamp practice of the spring on Thursday, according to Kevin Bowen of 93.5 The Fan.

When speaking about the missed practice, Richardson downplayed the severity of the soreness, citing the fact that he took nearly all the Colts' first team reps in Minicamp:

“I’m good, just a little sore. I’ve been dealing with soreness since I started throwing, just my shoulder. It’s hard to listen to the trainers sometimes [when they say] ‘No, you’ve got to sit out for a day.’ I don’t want to sit out, but it’s part of the health journey.”

Richardson's shoulder hasn't been too much of an inhibitor during minicamp practices, as his arm strength and touch appear to be in working order.

Even if he is still sore for a few days, the good news is that Richardson will have plenty of time to rest until training camp. The Colts plan to start full-team practices around July 24.

Colts Know Better Than Anyone To Prioritize Health

Patience is key with the 22-year-old franchise QB

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard have both gone on the record stating their intention to slow-play Richardson's rehab, as they want to be smart with the young signal caller's body.

Ballard, in particular, has learned many lessons since the Andrew Luck fiasco. Luck's final three seasons in the NFL were defined by emotional and physical turmoil, and the uncertainty surrounding his health at any point left the franchise in limbo. When he finally retired in the summer of 2019, the Colts were left scrambling for years.

Thus, it should be no surprise that the coaching staff prevented Richardson from suiting up in an otherwise meaningless spring practice. For what it's worth, Steichen did say Richardson wouldn't be sitting if the NFL were in full swing.

“Rest assured, if we played [a regular season game] on Sunday, [Richardson] would be starting. He just had some soreness in his arm. So, for precautionary reasons, we held him out.”

As a means of protection against Richardson's injury history, the team brought in veteran signal caller Joe Flacco to serve as the backup QB in 2024. Flacco is coming off a resurgent season in 2023 with the Cleveland Browns that earned him the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Colts re-signed star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. earlier in the offseason. As a reminder, they also gave All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension after he held out during the first month of the 2023 campaign. The team has the skill-position talent in place to make a deep run in the AFC if their franchise QB can make a full recovery from his injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Richardson is an explosive dual-threat, but he's still raw as a QB prospect. His -7.7 CPOE (completion percentage over expected), was 45th among all QBs who played over 100 snaps last season. Trevor Siemian, Taylor Heinicke, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and P.J. Walker were the only signal callers who trailed Richardson in that statistic.

Assuming Richardson's shoulder is a non-issue once the season starts, the Colts should have a thunderous offense in 2024, especially if the young quarterback improves with his decision-making and pocket presence in a sophomore-year jump.

Richardson tallied 577 passing yards and 136 rushing yards in his four appearances as a rookie, posting seven total touchdowns and a 2-2 record. He is projected to be the Colts' starter when they face the Houston Texans in a rematch of their 2023 loser-goes-home Week 18 contest to open the upcoming season.

Source: Kevin Bowen

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.