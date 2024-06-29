Highlights Anthony Richardson is recovering from shoulder surgery this offseason as he prepares for his sophomore year in the NFL.

Richardson's agent shared a video showing the quarterback pulling off impressive athletic feats on the basketball court and football field.

Health remains a concern for Richardson, as he sat out voluntary minicamp practices due to shoulder soreness, and the Indianapolis Colts will need to exercise patience with their young signal caller.

Anthony Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he was immediately handed the reins to the starting quarterback job after the team had cycled through years of stopgap options following Andrew Luck's surprise retirement before the 2019 season.

Then, in Week 5 of his rookie campaign, Richardson went down with a shoulder injury. It would end up requiring surgery in late October, knocking him out for the season after just 173 snaps.

Now, Richardson is deep into his rehab as he prepares for his sophomore year in the NFL. His agent, Deiric Jackson of Legacy Sports Advisors, shared new video on Friday of the quarterback's progress, as Richardson threw down slam dunks and launched bombs on the gridiron:

While promising, these videos don't necessarily prove that Richardson is fully healthy. The second-year pro reportedly sat out the last voluntary minicamp practice of the spring on Thursday citing soreness in his surgically-repaired shoulder, though general manager Chris Ballard did offer optimism this week when he said that No. 5 wouldn't have any restrictions in training camp.

There are high hopes that Richardson will be an impact player and help guide Indianapolis to a strong season. If the second-year passer struggles to stay on the field, though, the team's chances of competing in a loaded AFC South will all but evaporate.

Colts Straddling Multiple Timelines With Richardson

Though young, Indianapolis is hoping to accelerate their competitive push this year

Robert Scheer/USA Today

Richardson tallied 577 passing yards and 136 rushing yards in his four appearances as a rookie, posting seven total touchdowns and a 2-2 record. As long as he's healthy, he'll be the Colts' starter when they face the Houston Texans in a rematch of their 2023 loser-goes-home Week 18 contest to open the upcoming season.

The issue, of course, is his inconsistency, as well as his injuries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Richardson is an explosive dual-threat, but he's still raw as a QB prospect. His -7.7 CPOE (completion percentage over expected), was 45th among all QBs who played over 100 snaps last season. Trevor Siemian, Taylor Heinicke, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and P.J. Walker were the only signal callers who trailed Richardson in that statistic.

As a means of protection against Richardson's injury history, the team brought in veteran signal caller Joe Flacco to serve as the backup QB in 2024. Flacco is coming off a resurgent season in 2023 with the Cleveland Browns that earned him the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Colts re-signed star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. earlier in the offseason. As a reminder, they also gave All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension after he held out during the first month of the 2023 campaign. The team has the skill-position talent in place to make a deep run in the AFC if their franchise QB can improve his decision-making and stay healthy.

At this time last year, Richardson was the ultimate project prospect. He only had one year of starting experience in college and was unrefined as a passer, but his physical traits were unmatched. That his rookie season got cut short only hurt his development, though being in Year Two in head coach Shane Steichen's system should ensure he at least has a better feel for the speed of the NFL.

There weren't many players who needed live game reps more than Anthony Richardson. And, as such, a team that's built to win now may have to play it slow as their quarterback goes through the growing pains normally reserved for rookie signal callers.

Those differentiating timelines could prove difficult for the Colts to manage, but their priority must be Richardson's development and well-being.

