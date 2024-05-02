Highlights Anthony Smith faces Vitor Petrino at UFC 301.

Should he win, then he'd welcome a shot against UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Smith says critics assume Pereira beats him with ease, but he's not so sure of Poatan's chances.

Active UFC light-heavyweight, Anthony Smith, has become one of the most dynamic analysts on the UFC desk and a few other MMA media mediums, but the former title challenger is not ready to hang up the gloves just yet. Smith is facing Vitor Petrino this Saturday on UFC 301’s main card as the UFC heads for the first time this year to Brazil.

Smith has fought a who’s who of the UFC’s light-heavyweight division since jumping up from middleweight back in 2017. Most notably, “Lion Heart” went all five-rounds with Jon Jones in 2019. Now, Smith is locked-in on getting back to title contention, and possibly knocking on the door of the 205-pound king, Alex Pereira.

Anthony Smith’s Best Is Yet To Come?

MMA Record: 37-19, UFC Wins: 12, Best Win: Alex Gustafsson

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Smith talked about his upcoming fight versus Petrino this weekend and much more, including fighting for UFC gold once again. After battling top-tier UFC light-heavyweights for years, Smith is trying to not just be the division’s doormat, as he faces an undefeated and unproven opponent who is looking to get ranked with a win over the Denver native.

One of Smith’s co-workers on the media side of his career is former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Famously, the British fighter won his title at the age of 37, when most professional athletes are considered over-the-hill and hanging on by a thread. “Lion Heart” is confident a UFC title will eventually be wrapped around his waist, just like it once was wrapped around Bisping's.

"I think we’ll get one … I’m not super concerned. I got good people around me like [Michael] Bisping won one late in his career and I talk to that guy constantly all week long, but like there’s been other people that’ve done it and we’ll get there one at a time. I just got to worry about the one that’s right in front of me and not consume myself with it so much, you know?"

Anthony Smith v Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira Is Undefeated Since Moving To Light-Heavyweight

Pereira has been on electric form since he burst onto the UFC scene in late-2021. In two and a half years, the Brazilian champion has a record of 7-1 with half of his fights being main event title fights. Incredibly, the former kickboxing champion transitioned to MMA beautifully as he is one of only nine two-division champions in UFC history.

At this moment, a fight between Smith and Pereira is a long shot. “Poatan” is fresh off a knockout victory in the UFC 300 main event and Smith hasn’t won two consecutive fights in almost three years. But it wouldn’t be the craziest thing we’ve seen in MMA, and flirting with the idea of beating Pereira could just be the exact reason Smith sticks around for a few more years: