Anthony Taylor collapsed after his brutal knockout loss to Darren Till in a Misfits boxing match that took place on Saturday, the 18th of January, in England.

Till, a former UFC star, easily handled Taylor in the fight, knocked him out in the sixth round having dropped him twice beforehand, and called out a number of fighters for a second bout in the Misfits organization, including KSI himself.

But what happened to Taylor shortly after his heavy defeat overshadowed Till's win, as he was almost transported to hospital on account of losing consciousness.

Anthony Taylor Collapsed After KO Loss

Darren Till dominated the Misfits fight