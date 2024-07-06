Highlights English referee Anthony Taylor faces controversy after not awarding Germany a penalty in their 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 quarter-final.

Reports claim that Taylor was subject to abuse from Germany's staff, while sources close to him deny the allegations.

German manager Julian Nagelsmann expressed his frustration over the penalty decision but continues to look forward to the World Cup in two years.

English referee Anthony Taylor was made to flee from the Stuttgart Arena on Friday night after Germany's staff reacted furiously to his decision not to award them a penalty during Spain's 2-1 win over the Euro 2024 hosts, reports in Germany claim. Courtesy of Mikel Merino's 119th-minute winner, La Roja booked themselves into the final four of the European Championship ahead of the weekend after Florian Wirtz cancelled out Dani Olmo's opener late into regular time.

But the decisive moment in an intense battle came after the Premier League referee waved away any appeals for a penalty following Jamal Musiala's strike, which appeared to strike Marc Cucurella's hand in the first-half, forcing controversy to spill beyond the full-time whistle.

Despite passionate appeals from Julian Nagelsmann's side, Taylor chose not to award a penalty in a decision that was supported by video assistant referee Stuart Attwell. However, reports of unsavoury scenes after the match had concluded have mixed levels of reliability, with BILD suggesting that the referee had been subject to abuse, while those close to Taylor argue otherwise.

Anthony Taylor Subject To Intense Scrutiny

Germany were incensed by a controversial penalty decision made by English officials

According to German outlet BILD, Nagelsmann's assistant manager, Sandro Wagner, was seen storming into Taylor's dressing room after the match and was heard 'loudly insulting' the referee. Despite these claims, though, sources close to Taylor deny the report.

Those close to Taylor have said that a conversation did take place, but there was no 'swearing or aggression used'. Instead, the parties involved in the discussion spoke about why the handball was not given, outlining what UEFA had stated in their briefing prior to the tournament.

BILD, who were notably frustrated by the decision made during the game, also claim the referee 'fled' the stadium as a result and highlighted it was 'interesting' that he didn't stick around to explain his decision. This came after the Manchester-born official was pictured leaving the Stuttgart Arena in a black Mercedes almost an hour after the final whistle.

What Julian Nagelsmann Said

The German manager doubled down on his nation's fury

At the start of the tournament, Julian Nagelsmann set a new tournament record as the youngest manager at a European Championship. But with defeat against Spain, he also led Die Mannschaft to become the first host nation of the Euros to fail to make it past the quarter-final stage. Nevertheless, he too feels a sense of injustice towards how the elimination came about, saying, per The Business Standard:

"It wasn't deserved today and the referee blew in favour of Spain a little. When the ball is clearly heading for the goal, the Spaniard stops the ball with his hand. He doesn't do it on purpose, but that doesn't matter. "The penalty we got against Denmark was much less of a penalty. I cannot understand why it was not evaluated, even though there were 48,000 replays."

The former Bayern Munich manager also lamented his frustrations at the possibility that he will never manage his nation at a home-hosted tournament again, but set his focus on the World Cup in two years' time. He continued: