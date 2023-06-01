Anthony Taylor was the referee for the Europa League final, where Sevilla ultimately beat Roma on penalties.

But one set of fans were not happy with his performance on his pitch and made sure the Premier League referee knew about it.

They were fans of the losing Roma outfit, and they even waited for him at the airport in Budapest after the match.

Roma took the lead through Paulo Dybala ten minutes shy of the half-time whistle, but Gianluca Mancini’s own goal quickly levelled proceedings in the second half.

A gruelling extra-time saw neither take the lead, meaning a penalty shootout was the decider on the night.

Taylor had his work cut out during the game, with both sides fiercely involved in the encounter, as he dished out 13 yellow cards, with eight going in the Italian’s side’s direction.

And you guessed it, Jose Mourinho picked one up, too.

Later on, the losing set of supporters were abusive towards Taylor, while police were ordered to escort Taylor and his family through the boisterous crowds of Roma supporters at the airport.

Shocking stuff.

Watch: Roma fans abusing Anthony Taylor at the airport after the game

The shocking footage has now emerged on Twitter.

Taylor can be seen walking through the airport - with his family - as they looked to leave the Hungarian capital after the final.

Supporters of the Italian outfit can be heard chanting towards him.

Albeit in Italian, you can hedge a guess that the chants were not exactly fruitful.

At one moment, you can see a water bottle thrown in his direction as Taylor nervously looks around.

The riled-up support took it one step further and even launched a chair towards the police once he had been taken into another room.

One fan replied: “No matter what you think of the ref’s performance there is not a world where this sort of behaviour is acceptable. Disgusting.”

A second added: “Ban Roma fans from European games, that’s the only way UEFA makes this right.”

Many fans on Twitter believed that the behaviour seen in the airport was spurred on by the antics of Mourinho and co. following the game.

“That is purely down to Mourinho and his team’s behaviour last night.” one fan claimed, while another said: “Hope everyone knows this stems from Jose’s actions. Shameful.”

A third fan said: “This is awful & Mourinho’s fault.”

As he tried to come to terms with his only ever loss in a European final, vintage Mourinho was in full force in his post-match interview.

He told Sky Sports Italia: “Each of us react in a different way, one cries, another doesn’t, but the truth is we are all very sad.

“We return dead tired, tired with feeling it is unjust.

“It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time.

“The injustice is shown by the fact Lamela should’ve had a second yellow, he didn’t, and he converted a penalty in the shoot-out.

“What I said is we either leave here with the Cup or we leave dead. Well, we’re dead.

“We’re dead tired physically, dead tired mentally, dead because we think it is an unjust defeat with lots of incidents that are debatable.”

The 'Chosen One' was not done there though as he waited in the car park - in textbook Mourinho fashion - for Anthony Taylor before branding the referee "a f*****g disgrace."