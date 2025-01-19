Anthony Taylor has broken his silence after reports he collapsed, lost consciousness, and had to be resuscitated with oxygen following his sixth-round knockout loss to the former UFC star Darren Till during a Misfits boxing card that took place on Saturday, the 18th of January, in England.

Till dominated Taylor throughout the contest, showing there were levels between where Taylor is at in his crossover combat sports career, and where Till — renowned for his Muay Thai prowess, as well as his mixed martial arts pedigree in the UFC. Till had even scored two knockdowns prior to the eventual stoppage in the sixth.

News would have focused on Till's victory, which was his first in all combat competitions since 2019. However, that changed when Taylor collapsed. Now, he's made a statement on social media to indicate that he is, as of right now, okay.

Anthony Taylor Breaks Silence

Taylor makes eight-word statement after brutal loss to Darren Till

Taylor's situation was so serious there were reports that he was going to get transported from the arena and into hospital. However, once he recovered consciousness, he instead exchanged pleasantries with Darren Till, and then took to X, to talk trash about another big name in Misfits boxing.

The man caught in Taylor's cross-hairs is none other than Tommy Fury, who was supposed to be Till's original opponent but withdrew from the bout for unconventional reasons, suggesting Till's comments about using MMA moves if he were losing were enough for him to walk away.

Now, Taylor thinks he knows the real reason for Fury withdrawing from the show.

"Now we know why Tommy Fury pulled out."

It perhaps bodes well that Taylor is showing good humor right now, considering the way in which he reacted to the sixth-round knockout loss to the former UFC striker.

It is unclear if or when Taylor will fight again, however, it seems Till is hellbent on continuing in Misfits boxing, and even called out guys like KSI, Mike Perry, Jorge Masvidal, and Fury for a fight in the promotion. They have all yet to respond to the challenge.

It was Till's first boxing fight and so his pro record in that discipline is now 1-0-0 (1 KO). He has competed in MMA, and Muay Thai, too.