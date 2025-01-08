The war of words between Misfits boxing rivals Anthony Taylor and Darren Till appears to be escalating as Taylor made a bold claim ahead of their fight on the 18th of January at the Co-op Live in Manchester, on DAZN.

Taylor was never supposed to be Till's opponent, as the former UFC star had been lined up to box Tommy Fury. However, Fury withdrew from the event after Till made comments about how he'd throw MMA-style kicks if he were suddenly losing the boxing-rules contest.

A 35-year-old fighter with six bouts to his name, Taylor is saying similar things — that if Till wants to throw illegal shots, he will also, but they'll be worse than the ones Till tries to hit him with. He even gave an official prediction for the fight.

Anthony Taylor Makes Bold Claim Ahead of Darren Till Fight

Taylor wants to inflict Till's first knockout loss in five years