Anthony Taylor will not be refereeing a single match during the next round of Premier League fixtures this weekend after he was targeted by trolls online following his performance during Chelsea vs Bournemouth. The Blues beat Andoni Iraola's men 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. A sole goal from Christopher Nkunku sealed the three points for Chelsea, but that wasn't the biggest talking point coming out of the contest.

During the match, Taylor handed out an astonishing 14 yellow cards to players, as well as one for Enzo Maresca in the Chelsea dugout. The staggering figure marked a Premier League record, with no match in the history of the division having quite so many bookings. Miraculously, no one was sent off during the game, but it was still a wild evening and Taylor won't be refereeing again this weekend after he was bombarded with hate messages on social media.

The Premier League Will Investigate the Abuse

Taylor and his family have received death threats

After dishing out his yellow card to 14 players on Saturday, there was no doubt that Taylor was going to have caught the attention of many, but sadly, this has led to some vile abuse being thrown his way by fans on social media. According to the Daily Mail, he and his family have even received death threats from some online users and the Premier League are going to conduct an investigation into the situation and the hate messages.

Taylor won't be refereeing this weekend, so he'll be able to avoid the spotlight for a while. Instead, he'll be serving as the fourth official for Southampton's bottom of the table clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday, before working in the role again on Sunday during Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest.

Taylor Has Received Abuse Before

He was targeted after the 2023 Europa League final

Taylor is no stranger to abuse, unfortunately. After refereeing the Europa League 2023 final between AS Roma and Sevilla, in which the latter won via a penalty shootout, he was attacked by fans of the Serie A club while in the airport with his family. It was an unsettling situation. Speaking in the past on the High Performance podcast, Taylor called for fans to have more understanding and empathy for officials just trying to do their jobs.

"Just more understanding and more empathy. So again, yes mistakes are made and we're far from perfect. Far from perfect. But there's many other facets that contribute to the result of a football match. "And so maybe reflect. Before you start trying to blame an individual, maybe try and consider. Very difficult I appreciate objectively after a team's loss. Consider the things that go into what's been decided and try to understand why something has been done."

It's disheartening to see things haven't changed over a year on, but hopefully, Taylor's spell out of the spotlight and in the fourth official role will get some fans off his back.