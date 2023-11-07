Highlights Referee Anthony Taylor has been appointed to officiate the Chelsea vs. Manchester City Premier League clash, despite making a mistake in his recent Championship fixture.

Taylor wrongly awarded a penalty in a previous match between Newcastle and Wolves, which led to criticism from fans and pundits, and resulted in him being demoted to the second tier.

Wolves' sporting director was charged with misconduct after an incident with Taylor, and Wolves manager Gary O'Neil expressed frustration with the referee's decision-making.

Anthony Taylor has been officially appointed the referee of a mammoth Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City this weekend despite making a terrible mistake in his most recent fixture. The official had been demoted to the Championship for poor decision-making in Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

The 45-year-old, who was hounded by Roma fans after the Europa League final, wrongfully gave Eddie Howe’s side a penalty, rather controversially, and granted them a prime opportunity to score from 12 yards out, which they did. He initially pointed to the spot after Hwang Hee-chan looked to have brought down Fabian Schar in an attempt to clear the ball. In a shock turn of events, the decision was rubber-stamped following a VAR check. Jarred Gillett, who was in charge at Stockley Park, pondered on his decision but eventually told Taylor not to double-check the incident at the pitch side monitor, despite it seemingly not being a foul.

As such, Taylor came under fire from a host of fans and pundits alike for his substandard level of officiating and was shipped off to the second tier, albeit just to receive a recall just days later for a potentially hotly-contested match between two titans of the league in Chelsea and City. A decision, of course, that has received much scrutiny from fans online, mainly because of his horror showing during a Championship game between Preston North End and Coventry City.

Wolves were understandably frustrated at Taylor's poor display

Understandably aggrieved by the situation, Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs was actually charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) after an incident with Taylor blew up in the tunnel after the final whistle was blown.

“It’s alleged that his language towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.” the FA wrote in their official statement.

Callum Wilson’s stoppage time penalty at the end of the first half put the Magpies back in front, with the hosts entering the interval under the weather. Wolves manager Gary O’Neil shared his frustrations post-match, claiming that Taylor’s decision to give the penalty was ‘terrible’.

“I thought it was a terrible on-field decision and I thought it was unbelievably surprising that it wasn’t overturned. More disappointment. I feel like I waste my time speaking [to the officials] so I will stop speaking to them. Until they improve the level of what they produce, I have no time for them."

Taylor’s short stint in the Championship was not without controversy

Following his officiating howler in the English topflight, Taylor took a trip down to the Championship – but, of course, that was not without its controversy too. During the first stage of an affair between Preston and Coventry, the official was at it again and this time awarded a heavily scrutinised penalty to the former.

Kyle McFadzean was adjudged to have taken Milutin Osmajic down inside the penalty area and thus, a penalty was awarded. However, through the beauty of replays, it was clear that minimal contact had been made by the defender.

Away fans were left in anger given Alan Browne stepped up and dispatched from the spot in the 41st minute, which contributed to Preston's emphatic 3-2 victory. It seems as if no matter where Taylor goes, a controversial, game-changing decision is just around the corner. Watch his latest error below.

Video: Taylor's mistake in Championship clash

Despite not cutting it at a lower level, he has now been given reins over potentially the most highly anticipated fixture from this round of games. Neither Pep Guardiola nor Mauricio Pochettino will be best pleased with the appointment given that three points from the affair is what both tacticians will be vying for.

After their quite spectacular win over Tottenham Hotspur, after which Ange Postecoglou – despite being on the end of a 4-1 loss - delivered a classy interview, the Blues will be hoping that they have now turned a corner and will be able to one-up Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are looking to extend their lead at the summit of the top division. However, given that the Blues haven't scored in any of their last five matches against the Cityzens, a miracle might be needed on Sunday for them to pick up three points.