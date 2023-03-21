France boss Didier Deschamps has come to a decision over who will be Les Bleus' next captain - and his verdict has reportedly left Antoine Griezmann absolutely fuming.

The armband was left vacant after Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris announced his retirement from international football following the 2022 World Cup.

Deschamps proved he wasn't afraid of upsetting senior members of his squad during the tournament in Qatar when he decided to send Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema over injury concerns.

The 54-year-old coach has now seemingly upset another of his veteran players with his choice for the next captain of the national side.

Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann has been an ever-present under Deschamps for the last 73 games - and apparently believed he was the correct man to lead France going forward.

Kylian Mbappe named new France captain

Regrettably for Griezmann, his manager didn't agree, instead awarding the role to World Cup Golden Boot winner Mbappe.

Despite being only 24 years old, the PSG man has some serious experience under his belt, having already played in two World Cup finals during his relatively young career.

Per ESPN, the player also played a key role in resolving an image rights dispute that threatened to interfere with France's preparations for the most recent World Cup.

Already considered a leader within the camp, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Deschamps has opted to turn to Mbappe.

However, according to a report from Le Figaro - via Daily Mail - Griezmann is deeply unhappy about being snubbed for the captaincy - and is even considering quitting the national side over the situation.

The 32-year-old was forced to play in an unfamiliar central midfield role during the World Cup after both Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante were ruled out by injury.

Griezmann 'hurt' by Deschamps' decision

That sacrifice hasn't been rewarded with the captain's armband - and Griezmann isn't said to be too impressed by Deschamps' call to make him vice-captain, either.

The player allegedly 'couldn't hide his pain' when told he was being overlooked for the job at France's National Football Centre in Clairfontaine.

Griezmann is set to add to his 117 international caps during his country's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - JUNE 28: Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at National Arena on June 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Daniel Mihailescu - Pool/Getty Images)

Beyond those games, though, his international future is very much up in the air.

Given the recent international retirements of other senior figures such as Lloris, Benzema and Raphael Varane, Deschamps won't be keen on losing even more experience from his squad.

It seems he might have some convincing to do to prevent one of his most loyal players from departing the international scene.