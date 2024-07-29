Highlights Antoine Greizmann's low release clause could see his European career come to an end.

Antoine Griezmann's legendary Atletico Madrid career could be set to come to a shocking end after the 33-year-old's release clause was revealed amid interest from the MLS. The French star became Atleti's outright all-time top goalscorer in the 2023/24 season and currently has more than 180 goals for the club.

Following a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, which may turn out to be the final major international tournament in the World Cup winner's career, speculation has been rife about where the former Barcelona man will start next season. With Los Angeles FC believed to be one of many suitors, the exact amount of Griezmann's release clause has been revealed, and it is incredibly low for a player who was once sold for over £100m.

Griezmann's Low Release Clause

The fee is less than £10 million

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Griezmann's current release clause stands at just £8.5m. This is a 91.6% decrease on the amount Atleti last sold the forward for, with the transfer fee to take him to Barcelona in 2019 believed to be around £101m.

The low figure has given hope to sides across the Atlantic, with LAFC particularly keen on adding Griezmann to their ranks to compete with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami. It would not be the first time that the Californian side has brought in attackers with success in Europe, with former Arsenal youngster Carlos Vela and Real Madrid icon Gareth Bale previously leading the line and helping The Black and Gold Falcons to their only MLS cup victory in 2022.

The reported fee is one that would fit the budget of LAFC as well as other MLS clubs, putting them on high alert regarding Greizmann's availability. The Frenchman has previously stated a desire to move State side, but had planned to do so after the 2026 World Cup, which the United States are joint hosts of.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thiago Almada is the most expensive MLS transfer of all time, joining Atalanta for £12.2m

It is unknown whether or not the veteran could change his mind should an earlier offer be presented to him. Should he do so, it would likely bring to an end a stellar career in European football, with his most recent Champions League campaign being among his very best.

The Frenchman has won a handful of honours in his career

Should Greizmann accept a move to North America, it would mean that he would leave European football having won a number of different trophies during his career in Spain. Having come through at Real Sociedad, he joined Atletico Madrid in 2014. There, he finished runners-up in the Champions League and won the Europa League in 2018.

He completed a long rumoured move to Barcelona in 2019, but failed to find the level of success he would've hoped for, only picking up the Copa Del Rey. He returned to Atleti two years later, initially on loan, before his return became permanent in 2023. He would go on to become the all-time scorer for the club, overtaking the legendary Luis Aragones in January 2024.