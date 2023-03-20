Tottenham are expected to 'part ways' with Antonio Conte later this week, according to the Telegraph.

Conte hit out at his players following Spurs' 3-3 draw with Southampton at the weekend and has now flown back to Italy – his home country.

And though he is said to have insisted that his comments were aimed purely at the mentality of his squad, rather than the Spurs board, chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly unconvinced.

Antonio Conte's savage rant after Southampton game

While there is no official confirmation of his exit, journalist Matt Law has stated that Levy has spoken with key members of the club and decided that the Italian's time is up.

The Telegraph also reports that Ryan Mason is expected to be put back in temporary charge until the end of the season and could even oversee Tottenham's next Premier League fixture against Everton on 3rd April.

After his side blew a two-goal lead against Southampton, Conte vented his frustrations to reporters.

"The problem is...we showed we're not a team. We're 11 players that go into the pitch, I see selfish players, players that don't want to help each other. Don't put heart," he stressed.

"Until now I tried to hide the situation. We can fight for what in this period, with this attitude, this commitment? For what? 7th? 8th place?

"They're used to it here. Don't play for something important. They don't want to play under pressure. They don't want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner & they never won something. Why?"

He added: "Excuses. Excuses. Excuses. Try to protect them every time. Bah. Come on, come on. We are professionals. The club paid us a lot of money, the players receive money. I received money. Not to find excuses."

Unsurprisingly, Conte's words do not appear to have been well received by the players, who are said to be stunned by his comments.

The Daily Star reported that some players wanted the Italian gone and it seems like they may have got their wish.

Ivan Perisic (L) and Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur look on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Milan, Italy

If the Telegraph's sources are true, then Conte is looking at a one-way ticket out of London.

With Spurs still battling to claim a Champions League spot for next season, whatever Levy decides to do next could prove to be pivotal.