Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison could become the 'main man' under a new regime and if star striker Harry Kane leaves the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult start to his Tottenham career for the Brazilian, but it might not be all his fault.

Since completing his £60m move from Everton, Richarlison has come under heavy criticism in a Tottenham shirt. The Brazilian international is yet to score a Premier League goal for Spurs, but a lack of game time has contributed to his difficult season.

The 25-year-old has started just eight Premier League games this campaign and he's certainly not producing the same level of performance that we saw at Everton.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte recently admitted that it's been a poor season for Richarlison, but a lot of that is down to regular injuries. He said: "He started well with us, he then had an injury in the Champions League and then he went to the World Cup and he had another serious injury. He came back and stayed one month out. Then another injury."

What has Jones said about Richarlison?

Jones has suggested that despite his difficult start at Hotspur Way, Richarlison could still become the main man under a new regime, particularly if Kane leaves the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's been a disappointing season for him, but I don't necessarily blame him. He's basically fourth choice in that Tottenham attack, even when Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski aren't in form.

"That just tells me that's Conte's opinion of the player and that's not something at this stage that I think Richarlison is going to be able to turn around. He's not the first player to ever join a team and not have a good first season, but under a new manager, I think that we will see new life from him.

"There's a possibility that he can become the main man if Kane does leave Tottenham. It might be that they find a way to turn Brazil's number nine into their number nine."

How has Richarlison performed this season?

Despite not scoring in the league this season, Richarlison has provided three assists, whilst also scoring twice in the Champions League, as per FBref.

The 25-year-old has a Sofascore rating of 7.0 for his European performances this campaign - a competition where Conte has given Richarlison more of an opportunity to impress.

Whether Richarlison is capable of filling the boots of Kane in the long-term remains to be seen, but Spurs spent a lot of money for him to continue being a bit-part player.