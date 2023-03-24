Tottenham Hotspur are 'doing due diligence' on lots of different managers at the moment, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Antonio Conte is out of contract at the end of the season, but he may not last until then.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Antonio Conte

It's been an inconsistent season for Tottenham, who will now go another campaign without winning a trophy. Their final hope came with a Champions League round of 16 tie against AC Milan, but the Italians were victorious over the two legs.

A report from The Times has claimed that Spurs are set to part ways with Conte after his interesting outburst following their 3-3 draw with Southampton.

The Italian didn't hold back in his post-match press conference, saying: "Not only the club, the manager and the staff. The players have to be involved in this situation because it is time to change this situation if Tottenham want to change. If they want to continue in this way, they can change the manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change. Believe me."

Conte then went on to dig out his players, which may have been the final straw for Daniel Levy and the Spurs decision makers. He added: "Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don't play for something important here. They don't want to play under pressure, they don't want to play under stress."

What has Sheth said about Conte and Tottenham?

Sheth has suggested that former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was sounded out, but Spurs are doing their due diligence on multiple managers before making a decision.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Friday morning, he said: "The information I'm getting is that Tottenham are doing due diligence on lots of managers. I understand that they might have sounded out Tuchel but it was probably a no go as he was living in Munich and I think he was waiting for the Bayern Munich job to come about.

"He probably didn't expect it to come about so soon with Nagelsmann in situ and his contract running until 2026. To do that midseason, just ahead of a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City is a big call from Bayern Munich, but they will have had their reasons."

Who could become the new Spurs boss?

Plenty of names have been linked with the Spurs job already, without the club even announcing Conte's departure.

The Times have reported that Spurs are considering re-appointing Mauricio Pochettino as manager, but they risk missing out on their former boss, with Real Madrid having the Argentine on their shortlist for the summer.

MailOnline have listed Roberto De Zerbi, Marco Silva, Steve Cooper, Thomas Frank, Oliver Glasner and Ange Postecoglou are names currently being considered by Tottenham.

There's a wide range of different styles and personalities being linked with the job, but either way, Conte's time appears to be up.