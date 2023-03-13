Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has 'lost a bit of that support' from fans after his latest outburst, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Tottenham are showing a lot of inconsistency this season and look to be going another year without a trophy.

Tottenham manager news - Antonio Conte

Spurs currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table which, on paper, looks like a relatively successful season for Conte's side so far.

However, Spurs have been eliminated from every other competition they participated in, and it now looks as if they've ensured their trophyless spell will stretch to 15 yars, unless a borderline miracle occurs and they catch up with Arsenal at the top of the table.

Spurs boss Conte has suggested that the fans at Hotspur Way have run out of patience and may need to be a little more realistic with their expectations. He said: "We are far from being competitive to fight to win. I say we need time, we need patience. I see that here the environment [around the club] has no patience or maybe the environment doesn’t want to understand the reality."

What has Bridge said about Conte?

Bridge has suggested that despite the unrest at Spurs, the club are yet to have any major discussions regarding replacing Conte.

Bridge has also claimed that the comments Conte has made have wound up the Tottenham supporters. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think there has been massive discussions about replacing Conte. I know that's surprising, but Tottenham have been very respectful towards Conte. He's had three bereavements in a few months and then had gallbladder surgery, which has affected him mentally.

"At the same time, whilst fans are appreciative of that, over the past few weeks Conte has wound up the fans a little bit with some of his comments on what Spurs should be achieving.

"He's kind of lost a bit of that support, so it's all up in the air."

Who could Tottenham turn to after Conte?

Football Insider have claimed that Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, and Thomas Tuchel are three managers currently being considered as potential replacements for Conte in the summer.

Reports from Portugal have also claimed that Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is also being considered, but a release clause of £17.7m could be a deterrent.

Conte's deal at Spurs expires in June this year, as per The Athletic, so Daniel Levy does have the option to part ways with Conte ahead of next season.