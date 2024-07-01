Highlights Antonio Cromartie returns to the New York Jets as a coaching intern through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The fellowship will help minority candidates gain experience for full-time positions.

Jets' defenses have been strong under Robert Saleh, and Cromartie will work with talented cornerbacks like Sauce Gardner.

Antonio Cromartie was a key piece for some very good New York Jets teams in 2009 and 2010. Each squad made the AFC Championship game but were unable to reach the Super Bowl. The former star cornerback is now returning to New York, but this time, he will be doing so in a coaching capacity. Cromartie made the announcement via X on Monday morning, writing:

I’m grateful for the opportunity I have to do the Bill Walsh internship with @nyjets for fall camp. Ready learn as much as I can during this time. Thank you Coach Saleh and your staff for this opportunity!!! Back to 1 Jet Dr.

Each NFL team can take advantage of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which is designed to help minority candidates gain experience that will eventually result in them landing a full-time position.

Cromartie's Last Year in the NFL Came in 2016

He has taken several coaching positions since then

Cromartie brought outstanding size (6'2", 210 pounds) and incredible athleticism (4.52 40-yard dash) to the cornerback position. He often matched up against the biggest and most athletic receivers in the league. He was also successful, making four Pro Bowls and leading the NFL in interceptions in 2007.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New York Jets excelled at stopping the pass in 2023. They only allowed 168.3 passing yards per game, the second-best number in the league.

When the cornerback came to the Jets, he teamed with Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis to form the best cornerback tandem in the league. Following his playing career, Cromartie became a coaching intern for Todd Bowles, then the Jets' coach. He also worked as a graduate assistant for Texas A&M and as a defensive analyst for St. Augustine University.

This time around, Cromartie will be working for Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The Jets have regularly had very good defenses under Saleh. The team finished fourth in total defense during the 2022 season and third in total defense in 2023.

If Cromartie is to work with the team's cornerbacks, he will have a talented group on his hands. Sauce Gardner has been named a First-Team All-Pro each of his first two seasons in the league. D.J. Reed is a strong player on the other side, and Michael Carter II is considered an upper-echelon slot corner.

