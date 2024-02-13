Highlights Antonio Gates, despite his incredible credentials, was snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2024.

Gates has more touchdown catches than any other Hall of Fame tight end and ranks third in receptions and yards.

Gates' success as a basketball-to-football conversion revolutionized the way the NFL scouts tight ends, but his blocking ability may have hurt his Hall of Fame chances.

In December 2023, the NFL announced their 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The list was headlined by two stars who were in their first year of eligibility; long-time Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, who's fourth on the all-time sack list, and star San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates.

During Super Bowl week, the NFL announced they would be inducting all-time return man Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, Peppers, Randy Gradishar, Andre Johnson, Dwight Freeney, and Patrick Willis. Gates, who is probably the greatest undrafted player of all-time, was not only the biggest snub from the list, he was one of the biggest Hall of Fame snubs in years.

No tight end has more touchdown catches than Antonio Gates

Former Chargers TE has incredible credentials

Nine tight ends have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame; Mike Ditka, John Mackey, Charlie Sanders, Dave Casper, Ozzie Newsom, Kellen Winslow, Shannon Sharpe, and Tony Gonzalez. None of those men have more touchdown catches than Antonio Gates, and only one has more receptions or yards.

Hall of Fame Tight Ends vs. Antonio Gates Career Stats Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns Mike Ditka 427 5,812 43 John Mackey 331 5,236 38 Charlie Sanders 336 4,817 31 Jackie Smith 480 7,918 40 Ozzie Newsome 662 7,980 47 Kellen Winslow 541 6,741 45 Dave Casper 378 5,216 52 Shannon Sharpe 808 9,961 61 Tony Gonzalez 1,325 15,127 111 Antonio Gates 955 11,841 116

Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten are the only tight ends in NFL history who have recorded more receptions and more receiving yards than Antonio Gates. Still, the long-time Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher played in 35 more games than Gates, and Witten played in 36 more. Despite the 2+ season advantage, Gates still has five more career touchdown receptions than Gonzalez and 42 more than Witten.

Gates' numbers dominate those of the other Hall of Fame tight ends. The nine tight ends currently in the HOF averaged 587 receptions for 7,645 yards and 52 touchdowns in their careers. The former Charger bettered those numbers by 368 receptions, 4,196 yards, and 64 touchdowns. Not to mention, he has only one recorded NFL drop to his name.

Gates All-Time TE Ranks Category Gates Rank Receptions 955 3rd Receiving Yards 11,841 3rd Yards/Game 50.2 8th Receiving TDs 116 1st 1st Downs 652 3rd 100+ Yard Games 21 T-6th Pro Bowls 8 T-4th 1st-Team All-Pros 3 T-6th

Some may argue that Gates' numbers are inflated because he played in an era where passing was much more common. Still, Gates has 23 more touchdown receptions than Rob Gronkowski, 27 more than Jimmy Graham, and 39 more than Travis Kelce.

Kelce, who is also in the conversation for greatest TE of all-time alongside Gates, Gronkowski, and Gonalez, will likely eclipse Gates in receptions and yards in 2024.

Gates changed the way the NFL scouted tight ends

Gates was a star athlete in high school and signed on to play both football and basketball for Michigan State. He transferred to Kent State when then-coach Nick Saban told him he could only play football for the Spartans. He would only play basketball for the Golden Flashes.

Despite a fine college career, Gates was not considered to be an NBA-level prospect. So, he informed NFL teams that he would be holding a workout, and, despite having never played college football, 19 teams showed interest. He chose the Chargers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2003.

The skills that made him an outstanding basketball player—a tremendous combination of strength, speed, and jumping ability—made him a matchup nightmare in the NFL. Who knew catching TD passes and grabbing rebounds required such a similar skill set?

Coaches and players took note over the course of Gates' distinguished 16-year career and have been on the lookout for the next Antonio Gates ever since.

Jimmy Graham was the most successful subsequent basketball-to-tight-end conversion. He played four years on the University of Miami basketball team but only played football as a senior, catching 17 passes. Despite his limited production, the New Orleans Saints selected Graham in the third round of the 2010 Draft. Still active today, the tight end has made five Pro Bowls and has caught 89 touchdown passes in his career, good for fourth all-time among TEs.

Julius Thomas, who went to college at Portland State, was another successful basketball to tight-end conversion. Like Graham, he played four years of college basketball, but only one year of college football. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2011 Draft by the Denver Broncos and went on to make two Pro Bowls during his career.

Why Gates may have been snubbed

There are a few possible reasons why Gates was inducted on his first try

Tight end is meant to be a two-way position. While receiving production is important, the ability to block is also crucial. And Gates was not considered to be a great blocker. Pro Football Focus once wrote of his blocking, "It’s as bad a part of his game as receiving is good." It is possible that some Hall of Fame voters might have dinged him for his lack of blocking prowess.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame voting process is a bit more shrouded in mystery than that of, say, Major League Baseball. Once named one of fifteen finalists, a player must receive 80% of the vote from the panel. The percentage of votes a player receives is not revealed, only if the player qualified or not. Gates might have been a vote or two away, but that information remains sealed.

Since it is difficult to get into the Hall of Fame, there is normally a backlog of qualified players. In 2024, Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis, and Dwight Freeney were voted in after multiple tries. Some voters may have felt it was more important to get one of these veterans inducted before Gates.

However, you only get one chance to be a first-ballot HOFer, and Gates certainly fit the description of someone who should earn that honor, as Peppers did this year. The Chargers tight end won't have to wait long to get in, but he was arguably the biggest snub of the last couple of decades.

