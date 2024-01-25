Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa but a deal could be revisited in the summer.

Tottenham are scheduled to hold fresh talks with Club Brugge regarding Nusa, and they are the favourites to sign him this month.

Tottenham are also eyeing Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer, planning for the future rather than a player to make an immediate impact.

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to secure the signature of Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has explained to GIVEMESPORT that a deal could be revisited in the summer rather than the 18-year-old moving to the Premier League this month.

It's been a busy window for Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team so far, with Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner arriving through the door since the beginning of January. Both players are likely to have an immediate impact on the senior squad at Hotspur Way, so their attention could turn to finding young talent from around Europe with an eye for the future.

Club Brugge youngster Nusa is the latest player to be linked with a move to the Premier League, but he's currently playing regularly in Belgium. A move this month might not be overly beneficial to the 18-year-old as it could hamper his development, so it might be a deal to watch in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham now pushing for Nusa

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are scheduled to hold fresh talks with the Belgian club regarding Nusa in the coming days. The north London outfit are said to be desperate to reach a conclusion as they look to bring Nusa to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Journalist Paul Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are the favourites to secure his signature this month, despite interest from elsewhere.

Antonio Nusa - 2023/24 Jupiler Pro League stats vs current Club Brugge squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.08 5th Goals 3 =5th Assists 2 =5th Shots per game 1.8 =5th Key passes per game 1.1 5th Dribbles per game 2.7 1st Fouled per game 1.1 =1st Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 25/01/2024

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Newcastle United are considering whether to make a late play to hijack a move for Nusa, with the Magpies looking to replace Miguel Almiron who could be on his way to Saudi Arabia. Arsenal and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest, but Spurs do appear to be leading the race as it stands. Tottenham are looking to pay in the region of £25m to sign Nusa, and the youngster could remain in Belgium for the rest of the campaign if a deal is completed this month.

If the Norwegian winger was to sign on the dotted line at Hotspur Way and link up with Postecoglou's squad in January, he could struggle to find regular minutes in the side. As a result, remaining with Brugge for now could be beneficial.

Dharmesh Sheth - Nusa could be revisited in the summer

Sheth has suggested that Nusa is the player that Spurs are now pushing for in the January transfer window, but there is no guarantee that he will arrive this month. A deal could be completed that sees the youngster remain with the Belgian outfit for the rest of the season on loan, or they could look to revisit it in the summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Nusa looks like the one they're trying to push for. It could be one that either they'll try and get the deal done now and he might remain on loan with his club until the summer, or it might get revisited in the summer as well. He's obviously a player that Tottenham are interested in, but I think they'll be pleased with the business that they've done so far. Not only the incomings in the likes of Timo Werner, which seems like a really low risk deal, just a six month loan with no commitment to buy come the end of the season, and of course Radu Dragusin as well."

Tottenham eyeing Championship star

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer on their radar, more for 2025 than 2024. Again, this is a case of the north London club planning for the future and not just adding players to make an immediate impact.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in just nine starts in the Championship this season for the Foxes and Spurs could face some competition for his signature. According to Football Transfers, Everton and Nottingham Forest are also monitoring McAteer. However, the Premier League duo have both been charged with breaching financial regulations, meaning Spurs might have an advantage in the race.