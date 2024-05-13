Highlights The Raiders have selected tight ends with high picks in the last two drafts.

The possibility of the Raiders using two tight ends effectively brings hope for a better offense in 2024.

With Bowers' versatility and Mayer's experience, the QB battle will be pivotal for the Raiders.

It may not have made much sense to many in the football world when the Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 13 overall) just one year after selecting Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 35 overall).

But hey, this is the Raiders. Not everything is always going to make sense.

To first-year head coach Antonio Pierce, pairing the two players together seems like more than a logical move — it seems like a real way to win games moving forward (via The Athletic:)

Damn, this is going to be a great combination. Two young studs to grow up together within our organization that can help us win a lot of games

There's not a long history of teams being able to use two tight ends effectively — outside of blocking schemes — but the influx of young talent gives the Raiders a chance to be the ones to master that particular equation.

Can Raiders Succeed Using Two Tight Ends in Primary Offense?

Bowers could already be the most versatile player on the Las Vegas roster

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

It's not recency bias to call Bowers perhaps the greatest tight end in college football history.

The 6'3", 243-pound Napa, California, native was a three-time All-American, two-time CFP national champion, and the only two-time winner of the John Mackey Award as the nation's top collegiate tight end in three seasons at Georgia.

College Career Yards Per Route Among SEC Tight Ends Since 2014 (PFF) Player Yards Per Route Run Brock Bowers 2.58 Kyle Pitts 2.37 Irv Smith Jr. 2.17 Hunter Henry 2.17 Jaheim Bell 2.10

Bowers' draft stock dipped slightly in 2023 after he missed three games with an ankle injury, although he still finished the season with 56 receptions for 714 yards and 7 total touchdowns in 10 games.

Mayer was a two-time All-American in three seasons at Notre Dame, leaving one year early for the NFL like Bowers. He also left Notre Dame as the school's career leader in receptions for a tight end (180), and in 2022, he became Notre Dame's first consensus All-American tight end since Ken MacAfee in 1976.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Las Vegas Raiders are mired in the worst stretch of losing in franchise history. They haven't won a playoff game since making it to the Super Bowl in 2002 and have only made the playoffs twice in the last 21 seasons, losing in the AFC Wild Card Round in 2016 and 2021.

Mayer made 12 starts for the Raiders as a rookie in 2023, with 27 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns, but disappeared down the stretch with just one reception for two yards in the final four games of the season — a stretch in which Las Vegas went 1-3 and fell out of playoff contention.

One thing the Raiders don't have? Someone reliable to throw the ball to Bowers and Mayer. Second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell and veteran backup/part-time starter Gardner Minshew are going to battle for the starting job through training camp.

