Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing an agreement with Antonio Pierce to make him their next head coach.

Pierce, who joined the team as a defensive coordinator this offseason, was named interim head coach after the firing of Josh McDaniels in Week 9 of this season.

Public support from players like Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams likely influenced the team's decision to hire Pierce as head coach.

Pierce joined the franchise this offseason, arriving from Arizona State University. He was expected to fulfill defensive coordinator duties all year. However, after reports of Pierce being one of the few coaches able to connect with the locker room and the team getting out to a sluggish start, he was named as the interim head coach following the firing of Josh McDaniels.

The team was 3-5 when the change took place and was able to pull out a victory against the New York Giants in Week 9; the team attitude following the victory was primarily credited to the job Pierce had done inspiring the team.

The move comes as no surprise after public support came from the team's superstars Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams. Crosby even went as far as to let it be known he'd request a trade if the team did not hire Pierce for the role.

