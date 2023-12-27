Highlights Interim head coach Antonio Pierce has led the Raiders to a 4-3 record and has the support of players and fans.

The team's offense and defense have improved under Pierce, with higher scoring and fewer points allowed.

Pierce has established a new culture in the locker room, uniting the team and gaining the respect of his players.

The Las Vegas Raiders were 3-5 when they fired then-head coach Josh McDaniels after a loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Week 8. Through 25 games with the former Denver Broncos head coach and New England Patriots offensive coordinator, the team went a pitiful 9-16.

That abundance of losing led to many grievances and drama in the locker room, all of which culminated in McDaniels' firing on November 1.

Since then, the Raiders have gone a respectable 4-3, including an impressive 20-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day when they completely stymied reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, returning two turnovers back for touchdowns.

The man responsible for that turnaround—interim head coach Antonio Pierce—has earned the respect and support of the Raiders' players and fan base. The Raiders will be left with a choice this offseason: retain Pierce and remove his interim tag, or go on yet another head coaching search?

The team is far more prepared and cohesive with Pierce leading the way

Josh McDaniels was hired by Las Vegas as an "offensive guru"; his resume of gaudy offenses with the Patriots was impressive, and there was hope that it wasn't all Tom Brady's doing after McDaniels led Mac Jones to a Pro Bowl season in his rookie year.

However, that reputation failed to materialize into on-field results, as the Raiders sat in the bottom half of the league in total offense and scoring offense under McDaniels this year. The lackluster offense was especially egregious since McDaniels brought in so many of his own guys: star receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and tight end Austin Hooper.

It was an appalling product on the field, and the team never stood a real chance with that offense in conjunction with its Swiss cheese defense. Under Antonio Pierce, things have changed drastically, despite barely any turnover in personnel.

2023 Raiders Stat With McDaniels With Pierce Team Record 3-5 4-3 Offense PPG Scored 15.8 22.7 Defense PPG Allowed 23.4 15.3

Those stats are skewed a bit by some outlier performances—the Raiders were shut out 3-0 against the Minnesota Vikings and crushed the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21 in consecutive weeks—but those data points only further serve the Pierce narrative.

It would have been understandable for the team to keel over once the Vikings loss dropped them to 5-8. Instead, Pierce rallied the troops, beating two divisional foes in a row to force the Raiders back into the playoff hunt, to everyone but Pierce's surprise. The Raiders have completely recommitted to the run as part of their offensive philosophy.

Under McDaniels, 2022's rushing king, Josh Jacobs, had more than 20 carries in a game just twice in 2023. With Pierce at the helm, despite only being active for five games, Jacobs has done it three times already. In an offense led by fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell, the Raiders are playing a more consistent brand of offense than they ever did under McDaniels.

As for the defense, the numbers speak for themselves. The week before McDaniels was fired, the Raiders allowed 30 points to the Tyson Bagent-led Chicago Bears. They have allowed more than 22 points just once under Pierce, in a Week 12 loss against the same Chiefs team they just shut down.

Whatever stats there are to peruse, be they anecdotal or analytic and complex, the story is the same: the Raiders are a completely different team under Pierce.

Pierce has already established a new culture

Raiders' locker room has united following the division that existed under McDaniels

In his postgame press conference after the win over the Chiefs, Pierce made his case to be the permanent head coach of the franchise:

Hopefully [Raiders owner] Mark Davis sees improvement and growth within our team. He sees the style and play that he wants from the Raiders. He sees a fan base that's behind us.

Pierce wears his heart on his sleeve, and his players have responded. After constant reports that McDaniels had lost the locker room, Pierce has that same roster playing hard for him and each other. Fans and pundits have noticed, and it hasn't been lost on any of the Raiders' opponents either.

It's difficult to describe just how impressive Pierce's leadership skills are. The team was practically on the verge of a mutiny less than two months ago, and now they're somehow still in contention for the division title after shocking the Chiefs. The Raiders are no stranger to drama; it would behoove them to retain one of the few guys who has proven capable of avoiding the franchise's penchant for self-destructive antics.

Raiders have been here before

Two years after letting Rich Bisaccia walk, will the Raiders make the same mistake twice?

Back in 2021, the Raiders' then-head coach, Jon Gruden, resigned after emails surfaced that showed Gruden using offensive and prejudiced language. The team replaced Gruden with Rich Bisaccia, who guided the team to a 7-5 record (after a 3-2 start under Gruden). Those Raiders fell to the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round, but the team had clearly found the man to lead them going forward.

Davis disagreed and made the executive decision to hire McDaniels instead. Now, Davis and the Raiders face a similar dilemma as their new interim head coach follows his predecessor's impressive performance.

These Raiders likely won't make the playoffs—they'll need a lot of help over the last two weeks to even have a chance—but it's clear to anyone who's been watching that Pierce is the real deal.

The players play hard for him, and the schemes he was forced to implement mid-season are already paying dividends. Given a full offseason and draft to build out the roster, Pierce could turn the Raiders into something special as soon as next year.

The AFC West is bound to be a gauntlet for years to come. The Chiefs and Mahomes are going nowhere, and the Chargers should start fielding teams that post records aligned with their talents now that Brandon Staley has been ousted.

Whether the Raiders can join those teams as perennial playoff contenders remains to be seen, but they can begin that pursuit by giving themselves a head start: the Raiders must keep Antonio Pierce.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.