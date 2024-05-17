Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders surprised many by drafting TE Brock Bowers at 13th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, despite already rostering TE Michael Mayer.

Head coach Antonio Pierce is confident in the coaching staff's ability to create an offense around the tight ends' strengths.

The Raiders plan to run a lot of 12 personnel to accommodate both Bowers and Mayer within the offense.

The Las Vegas Raiders stunned a lot of folks with their first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, taking Georgia tight end Brock Bowers instead of selecting their favorite defender of the entire class.

Though the value was solid, many questioned the pick given that they already drafted Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, head coach Antonio Pierce voiced his confidence in the team's decision when speaking to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, saying that the coaching staff would mold the offense around the team's strengths, rather than asking its players to play into the system.

"I mean, if you're thinking about '12 personnel' in the 2000s, it was a true 'Y,' like, that extra O-lineman, and that really skilled player, right? That [extra] guy was... just an extra offensive lineman. This is different. You're talking about [two] skill players who can catch the ball, who can come out the backfield, who can do a lot of different things for you, and you see it. Kansas City does it a lot with their tight ends."

The Raiders' depth chart is perfectly suited for the 12 personnel alignment, in which two receivers line up outside the hash marks and two tight ends line up outside the offensive tackles along the offensive line.

If Bowers and Mayer can find synergy in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme, then Pierce's proclamation that his tight ends will be a "great combo" may prove prescient.

Bowers, Mayer Introducing New Era in Vegas

The Raiders ranked 24th last season in 12 personnel usage

The Raiders' have one of the league's premier wideouts in Davante Adams, as well as a rock-solid WR2 in Jakobi Meyers. Behind them is mostly unproven players, though Michael Gallup and Jalen Guyton were astute offseason pickups.

Nevertheless, the Raiders' most talented skill position players include Mayer and Bowers in one way or another, which makes it likely that Getsy is going to step up his usage of 12 personnel in 2024.

As Gutierrez explains: "Per ESPN Stats & Information, the Raiders ranked 31st in the NFL in running 12 personnel under then-coach/offensive playcaller Josh McDaniels in 2022, lining up in the formation on just 5.0% of their plays. They were 24th (14.2%) under McDaniels and interim OC Bo Hardegree last season. The Bears, with Getsy, were 21st (17.0%) in plays run in 12 personnel in 2022, but jumped to eighth last season, running 23.2% of their plays with two tight ends."

Getting Bowers in the lineup consistently should be a priority for the Raiders regardless of the offense they decide to run, given his utter dominance at Georgia.

Career Yards Per Route Among SEC Tight Ends Since 2014 (PFF) Player Yards Per Route Run Brock Bowers 2.58 Kyle Pitts 2.37 Irv Smith Jr. 2.17 Hunter Henry 2.17 Jaheim Bell 2.10

Despite needing loads of help along the offensive line and the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders opted to go the "best player available route" when drafting Bowers. Though there's something to be said about the importance of drafting for need, it's hard to argue with the quality of prospect they got in the former Bulldog.

Many have compared Bowers to current Lions' tight end Sam LaPorta, who had one of the most impressive rookie tight end seasons of all time in 2023. The Raiders would simply be ecstatic if Bowers could come close to replicating the 86/889/10 receiving line LaPorta finished with last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hope should be plentiful for the Brock Bowers-Michael Mayer pairing. The New England Patriots ranked inside the top three in scoring over the three seasons in which Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski played together (2010-2012). In 2011 alone, the duo caught a combined 169 passes on 237 targets for 2,237 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Mayer shouldn't be slept on either, as he posted a respectable 27/304/2 receiving line in 14 games last season (he missed the final three games of the year with a toe injury). Expectations will be much higher in Year 2 for the Notre Dame alum, given that he posted two consecutive 65+ catch, 800+ yard, 7+ touchdown seasons to conclude his collegiate career.

Though they were both receiver-first tight end prospects, Mayer (6'4", 265 pounds) and Bowers (6'4", 230 pounds) both have the size to be quality in-line run blockers. If the Raiders are to commit to more 12 personnel in the coming seasons, both players will have to improve in their blocking ability.

Though only time will tell if the Raiders made the right call in pairing the Georgia and Notre Dame tight ends No, at least the front office can pin the blame on a coin toss if the draft's best defenders prove to be better than Bowers.

