In a season marked by ups and downs, the Raiders faced a pivotal moment when owner Mark Davis made the call to dismiss head coach Josh McDaniels after a lackluster 3-5 start. With a disappointing 6-11 record the previous year, change was overdue.

Stepping into the void was player-favorite linebackers coach Antonio Pierce, named interim head coach in week nine. Under Pierce's leadership, the Raiders underwent a remarkable turnaround. From the depths of a shaky season, they emerged as a force to be reckoned with, capturing five wins in the nine games under Pierce's guidance, including a thrilling Christmas Day upset against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Shortly after the regular season, owner Mark Davis removed the interim tag, feeling Pierce's nine weeks on the job earned him the full-time head coaching role.

I went through a nine-week interview process for the head coaching job of the Raiders, and it was unanimous from the players, fans, alumni and staff that Antonio Pierce was the right man moving forward. He earned that.

However, the Raiders' turnaround wasn't just about wins and losses. The Raiders' resurgence was defined by their defense's newfound strength. Pierce's strategic brilliance and the team's relentless effort led to a remarkable improvement on the defensive end. Pierce's interim tenure transformed his title to head coach, and the Raiders defense from a weakness to the strength of their team.

The Raiders Built a Wall Against Points

Las Vegas allowed just 16 points per game under Antonio Pierce

In the first eight weeks of the season, under the leadership of Josh McDaniels, the Raiders' defense struggled to find its footing. The unit lacked tenacity and appeared uninspired, giving up over 23 points per game. This inability to contain opposing offenses was a major factor in the team's disappointing start.

However, the tides turned dramatically after McDaniels was relieved of his duties and Antonio Pierce stepped in as interim head coach in Week 9. Under Pierce’s guidance, the Raiders' defense transformed into a formidable force, allowing just 16 points per game for the remainder of the season. This marked an impressive turnaround, with the defense conceding over a touchdown less per game.

The Raiders' defensive turnaround is further highlighted by examining their EPA (Expected Points Added) allowed. According to PFF, the Raiders permitted opposing offenses to achieve positive EPA on an alarming 47.9 percent of plays during the first eight weeks, the second-highest rate in the league. However, under Pierce's leadership, this figure significantly dropped to 38.9 percent, ranking eighth-best in the NFL.

Raiders' Turnover Machine: Creating Chaos

The Raiders scored the most defensive touchdowns in the NFL from Weeks 9 to 18

Forcing turnovers is a critical component of a successful defense in the NFL. Turnovers not only disrupt the opponent's momentum but also provide valuable opportunities for the offense to capitalize. A defense that consistently forces turnovers can change the complexion of a game. Under Pierce, the Raiders exemplified this strategy, becoming a turnover machine and creating chaos for their adversaries.

Under McDaniels, the Raiders forced a lackluster three fumbles in the first eight weeks of 2023, the second fewest in the league. Then, from Weeks 9 to 18, the Raiders forced an impressive 12 fumbles, tied for the sixth most in the NFL, according to PFF.

The Raiders capitalized on this surge in turnovers. In the first eight weeks of the season, they managed just one defensive touchdown. However, once Pierce took over, the Raiders led the NFL in defensive touchdowns with four.

Most Defensive TDs Scored Weeks 9-18 in 2023 Team Defensive Touchdowns Las Vegas Raiders 4 Miami Dolphins 3 Indianapolis Colts 3

A key factor in the Raiders' increased turnovers was their heightened pressure on the quarterback. Under McDaniels, the Raiders generated just 90 pressures, tied for 27th in the NFL, and recorded 15 sacks, tied for 25th.

But under Pierce, the Raiders produced 138 pressures, tied for 13th, and tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 30. This relentless pressure not only disrupted opposing offenses but also created more opportunities for turnovers, contributing significantly to the Raiders' defensive turnaround.

Most Sacks Weeks 9-18 in 2023 Defense Sacks Las Vegas Raiders 30 San Francisco 49ers 30 Houston Texans 30 Indianapolis Colts 30

Ground Control: Raiders' Run Defense Lockdown

The Raiders allowed the fewest EPA per rush in the NFL from Weeks 9-18

A strong run defense not only limits the opponent's ground game but also forces them into predictable passing situations, making it easier for the defense to create turnovers and pressure the quarterback. Under Pierce, the Raiders built a stone wall against the run, transforming into the league's most formidable run-stopping unit.

From Weeks 9 to 18, the Raiders' run defense was impenetrable, allowing the fewest EPA per rush in the NFL. This remarkable improvement was a stark difference to the second-highest EPA per rush the Raiders allowed with McDaniels at the helm.

Raiders Run Defense in 2023 Head Coach EPA/Rush Allowed NFL Rank Antonio Pierce -0.24 1st Josh McDaniels +0.04 31st

The ability to shut down the ground game disrupted opposing offenses' game plans and contributed significantly to the Raiders' success during the latter half of the season. Pierce's emphasis on physicality and discipline paid off, as the Raiders consistently stifled rushing attacks and controlled the line of scrimmage.

Pierce grew up as a Raiders fan in Los Angeles and his lifelong passion for the team came through in his coaching performance. In a piece written for The Players' Tribune shortly after being hired as the permanent head coach of the Raiders, Pierce stated his passion for Raider football and how the conversation with Mark Davis went when he was first given the interim tag.

The legacy of this franchise, the history, everything the Raiders have always stood for … those things matter to me more than I can put into words. It’s what I grew up with as a kid in Compton. Everything I love. Who I am. I mean … when Mr. Davis told me a few months ago that he was going to entrust me with being interim head coach, I remember I looked him dead in the eye, and you know what I said? “I’m ready.”

The Raiders will have a tough time racking up wins in a tough AFC West, but one thing's for sure... the team will not be short on effort every Sunday.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.