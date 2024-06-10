Highlights Germany's stars Antonio Rudiger and Niclas Fullkrug reportedly had a training ground bust-up and had to be separated.

Reports suggest that Fullkrug and Rudiger nearly came to blows after the latter kept pulling down the striker.

Germany are among the favorites for Euro 2024 and will be hoping that any tensions are resovled before the tournament begins.

It appears as though tensions are running high in the German camp ahead of Euro 2024 as two of their biggest stars, Antonio Rudiger and Niclas Fullkrug, had to be 'separated' following a training ground bust-up, according to German publication BILD.

Having last won the European Championships on English soil in 1996, this year's home nation are desperately looking to end their near 30-year drought in the competition in front of their own fans. With Julian Nagelsmann and exciting talents such as Jamal Musiala, one of the best midfielders in the tournament, expectations are high.

However, the dressing room does not appear to be completely harmanious, with recent footage and reports suggesting that there may be animosity between Rudiger and Niclas Fullkrug.

Rudiger and Fullkrug 'Separated' in Training

The striker was believed to be unhappy with tackles made by the defender

As reported by BILD, both Rudiger and Fullkrug had to be separated from one another following a 'heated altercation' between the pair. It is being suggested that the Borussia Dortmund frontman grew frustrated at being repeatedly pulled down by Rudiger throughout the training session, which was then later followed by an unnecessarily hefty challenge by the Real Madrid defender which left Fullkrug lying in a heap.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Niclas Fullkrug became the oldest Germany debutant in the 21st century when he received his first cap in 2022.

Expletives were shared between the two before the striker returned to his feet and squared up to his compatriot. It is believed that a shoving match ensued before Germany's assistant coach Sandro Wagner got in between the players and deescalated the situation, with BILD writing that they nearly 'came to blows'.

The former Chelsea centre-half sarcastically applauded his teammate following his outburst whilst Fullkrug was being calmed down by members of staff. In the footage below, the pair can be seen coming face to face momentarily before the target man bats Rudiger away. It is unknown at what period of the clash this particular incident took place.

The timing of this incident is what makes this altercation so newsworthy, as both individuals have recently joined up with the national team following this season's Champions League final. The two were direct opponents on the night and emotions could still be running high.

Germany's Chances at Euro 2024

The home nation are among the favourites

With a squad that combines youthful exuberance and invaluable experience, Germany boast what is arguably the best squad they have had since their World Cup victory 10 years ago. As such, it is no surprise that they are being tipped to go far in the tournament.

With them ranked inside the top four of their Euro 2024 power rankings, there is no doubt that Julian Nagelsmann's side have the potential to go all the way this summer. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Manuel Neuer could potentially be featuring in the final European Championships as the clock winds down on their glittering careers whilst Toni Kroos will definitely play his last game during the tournament. They will be supported by young stars such as Florian Wirtz, who was the crown jewel in Xabi Alonso's historic Bayer Leverkusen side.