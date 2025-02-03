Antonio Rudiger is one of the best defenders in the world today. The German international made a name for himself at Roma, won the Champions League at Chelsea, and then won even more at Real Madrid.

Indeed, there were some who questioned his move to Los Blancos – Simon Jordan called him 'greedy' for his wage demands when swapping Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu – but the centre-back has long since proven his value, winning the Champions League, La Liga, as well as being nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Back in 2020, the German was three years into his career at Chelsea and was on the journey to establishing himself as a truly elite footballer. Sky Sports asked him to name the best XI of footballers he had ever faced. His team was incredibly impressive, albeit with one pretty rogue call.

Manuel Neuer

Goalkeeper

What Rudiger said: "There were some times, around 2014, where he was unbeatable. He was the goalkeeper. There are a lot of good goalkeepers, I played with Alisson at Roma, he's a beast, and I've played with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Bernd Leno. There are a lot of good goalkeepers, but I pick Neuer.

"In the 2014 World Cup against Algeria, I was watching from home and he was unbeatable, he was almost playing like a defender, clearing up the long balls Algeria put over the defence. He took everything and I was shocked."

Any German footballer of the modern era would almost certainly name the brilliant Manuel Neuer in their team.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Right-back

What Rudiger said:

"This guy is hard to beat, with his tackles - his sliding tackle is amazing. He is progressing very well, and I like him very much."

This is undoubtedly the biggest shock of the XI. Aaron Wan-Bissaka moved to Manchester United in 2020 and never once looked like the £50m defender they hoped they'd signed. Indeed, the Croydon-born fullback faced plenty of criticism during his time with the Red Devils – although he was always consistently praised for his sliding tackles.

He is now showing his quality at West Ham after leaving Old Trafford in 2024. Rudiger evidently saw the right-back's potential all along.

Sergio Ramos

Centre-back

What Rudiger said: "Everyone knows why, this guy knows how to do his job in defence and is also very important at offensive set pieces. He is a commanding defender and a great anywhere."

Back to normality with his XI here, very few can doubt Sergio Ramos' credentials as an 'era-defining' centre-back, so it's little surprise to see the Spaniard named. He is quite likely an even bigger inspiration for Rudiger these days, as both now have the Madrid connection.

The German will surely be delighted to know that about five years on, he has since established himself as a pillar at the heart of the Real Madrid backline.

Virgil van Dijk

Centre-back

What Rudiger said: "In the last two years he's shown he is definitely one of the best, even maybe the best at the moment. He is a beast. You always look up to those kind of players because these two centre-backs are, at the moment, the best centre-back, so of course you can learn something from them. Everyone has their own style of playing, but you can learn from them."

Virgil van Dijk was back in 2020, and still is in 2025, probably the best defender in the world. Had he not been around, Rudiger may well have claimed a stake to the particular crown at one point.

Related 20 Best Defenders in World Football Right Now (Ranked) The 20 best defenders on the planet right now have been ranked in order.

Andrew Robertson

Left-back

What Rudiger said: "This guy doesn't stop running, he is active the whole time, going forward and backwards. He is very good at crossing and overall, both defensively and offensively, he is doing a very good job."

In 2020, Liverpool won their first-ever Premier League, having lifted the Champions League the season prior. With that context, it's little surprise that Rudiger picked two of their defenders in his XI. Andy Robertson played a key part in that success and remains a vital player to this day, even if he is starting to slow down a little now in his 30s.

N'Golo Kante

Central midfield

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

What Rudiger said: "The guy is everywhere, and he loves to tackle. These kind of players look for the contest, they find it and they win it, that is impressive, especially when you consider what kind of guy he is. Wow."

Up there with the best defensive midfielders to ever play the sport, N'Golo Kante is the first player on the list to play with Rudiger at club level. The Frenchman was pivotal in Chelsea's Champions League success – although Rudiger was not to know that yet.

Kante proved his quality as he led Leicester City to a shock Premier League triumph in 2016. He would then win the award again with the Blues the very next season, before later adding the 2018 World Cup to his impressive trophy cabinet.

Kevin De Bruyne

Central midfield

What Rudiger said: "I played against him in Germany. In those days, it was hell to play against Wolfsburg because they were a really tough side with good quality players, and of course he was the best in that team. He has everything; his crossing, passing, the way he shoots on his left and right foot and his technical ability - he is really, really good."

As Kevin De Bruyne truly made a name for himself in Germany, it's no wonder he caught Rudiger's eye when they met. The Belgian was brilliant for Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen, despite having flopped at Chelsea. By 2020, he'd long since proven his world-class status as a Manchester City player.

Andres Iniesta

Central midfield

What Rudiger said: "The vision he had for football was massive, I'd never seen anything like it. His combination game was top class."

There are only a handful of players in the game who can claim to be better midfielders than Andres Iniesta. The Spain icon fired his nation to World Cup glory in 2010, and was a central figure in a Barcelona team which holds a genuine claim at being perhaps the finest footballing side ever assembled.

Anybody who ever played against the football legend would surely feel obliged to name him in their best XI of opponents, just as Rudiger has done.

Related 30 Greatest Players In Champions League History (Ranked) Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema feature as the greatest Champions League players of all time are ranked in order.

Lionel Messi

Right-wing

What Rudiger said: "The next two stand out, they are in a different world, they are different quality.

"When you're playing against Messi, the feeling you have is that it's just up to him, if he is in a good mood or is having a good day you cannot stop him. That is my honest opinion."

Talking about players who must be included, Lionel Messi is the sort of footballer who gets a mention in all sorts of best-players' lists. And this is quite simply because he is probably the greatest to ever play the sport. As Rudiger makes clear, at his best he was just unstoppable.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Left-wing

What Rudiger said: "The same applies with Ronaldo. They have two different ways of playing, one to try and score goals and the other is enjoying his football.

"If I had to pick one it would be Messi. Is he the best ever? I didn't see Pele or Diego Maradona playing because that was not my time, so it's Messi."

It's interesting to note that even in his praise for Cristiano Ronaldo​​​​​​, Rudiger has to mention Messi. That famous debate about who is better has defined football over the past few decades. Evidently, for as much as the German rates the Portuguese icon, Messi stands out in his eyes as the best footballer.

Sergio Aguero

Centre-Forward

What Rudiger said: "For me, he is a top striker. He's small, compact and a goalscorer who scores for fun. He's the type of striker that if you give him an inch that's enough, it's tough to mark him. For a big defender, his centre of gravity is very low and it's difficult because of his good movement."

For many years, Sergio Aguero terrorised Premier League defenders and Rudiger was no exception. He took on the Argentine a total of seven times in his career, losing all but two. At the time of speaking, the German had lost every encounter with Aguero but would come out victorious in the final two meetings – including the famous Champions League win in May 2021.

Related Sergio Aguero Named His All-Time Greatest Football 11 Sergio Aguero snubbed ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the greatest XI in football history.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 01/02/25