But he left on a free at the end of the 2021-22 season and joined Real Madrid.

Despite being branded greedy by some, Rudiger has flourished at the Bernabeu, nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Like every great footballer on the cusp of something new, Antonio Rudiger had a difficult decision to make in the 2021-22 season. His time at Chelsea had been one of the most synonymous and successful of his career, yet with form and personality attracting a number of big clubs, a different challenge reared its head with the expiration of his contract.

The 6 foot 3 defensive powerhouse decided to end his west London home with five trophies in as many years, with these including a Europa League and a famous Champions League. However, Rudiger's decision to move to Real Madrid saw him face a sour exit at the Bridge.

Becoming a Chelsea Cult Hero

Trailblazing from Stuttgart to London

Antonio Rudiger got his start at Stuttgart after youth football saw him play for his teams in his home city of Berlin before opportunity came and went with Borussia Dortmund's academy. At Stuttgart, time in the German third-tier with the second team saw him develop swiftly, and the gangly defender debuted in 2012 to make 80 appearances in four years.

A move to Roma in Serie A followed in 2016 after an initial loan period, and here, the gifted defender kicked on to see his initial €9million price tag rise to £29million when Chelsea signed him in the summer of 2017. At Stamford Bridge, Rudiger instantly endeared himself to the home faithful, as in his first season he helped the Blues win the FA Cup. In the next term, under Maurizio Sarri, the side beat Arsenal 4-1 to capture the Europa League honour in Baku.

With the now-regular German international being a key cog in 2020-21's Champions League crown as Chelsea pipped Manchester City to the post in Porto, Rudiger was firmly in the shop window by the time his contract looked to reach its final stages.

Jordan Questions Rudiger's Intentions

Defender finds home at Bernabeu regardless

With the gradual expiration of Rudiger's contract imminent back in 2021, Chelsea made multiple offers to keep the 29-year-old in the English capital. Such was their value, the final offer of an alleged £230k-per-week being rejected just encroached the conversation topics of greed and what impact the player's agent had.

One of the many outspoken individuals was Simon Jordan. Speaking on his talkSPORT show at the time, Jordan didn't pull any punches on Rudiger's decision to move:

"200 grand a week, which by the way, is an outrageous amount of money. He wants a £10million sign on. "Are you reading this? His ghastly, wretched agent wants £10million quid. "I mean, this is madness! Greed, it’s absolute greed. He’s going to Real Madrid because he’s greedy! "End of discussion. Good riddance!"

While Jordan may have said his piece, and whether Rudiger's move was completely focussed on money, the German joined Real Madrid for free in June 2022. Plus, so effective has Rudiger been at the European giants, that his continued growth and performances in Madrid have seen continued success.

At the time of writing, the hard-running and tough-tackling fiend has 110 appearances for Los Blancos, and in that time he has comfortably added to his trophy cabinet with a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana and Champions League trophy with all the post-season Super Cup and Club World Cup trimmings. This impressive recent stint in the defender's career has reaped great plaudits, with special inclusion in La Liga's 2023-24 Team of the Season as well as The Athletic's European Men's Team of the Season. Rudiger has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Antonio Rudiger's Statistics at Real Madrid Games 110 Clean Sheets 34 Goals 5 Assists 3 Trophies La Liga (x1), Copa del Rey (x1), Supercopa de Espana (x1), Champions League (x1), UEFA Super Cup (x2), FIFA Club World Cup (x1).

