Antonio Rudiger's Copa del Rey final actions have been branded as "unacceptable" by German FA sporting director Rudi Voller, as the defender waits to find out whether he will be handed a mammoth suspension. Despite being substituted in extra-time against Barcelona, Rudiger was shown a red card as frustrations grew on the sidelines, and the former Chelsea man was seen throwing an object at official Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

There had been rumours that Madrid planned to boycott the final due to the choice of referee on the day, and players clearly felt aggrieved by the Spaniard's performance on the night—but Rudiger's actions have been widely condemned. Now, Voller, a senior figure in German football, has had his say on the matter.