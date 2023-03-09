This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Antony scored a glorious goal in Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Betis on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils were looking to bounce back in their first match following their humiliating defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Erik ten Hag would have wanted a response and he fielded an unchanged XI from the one that were beaten 7-0 at Anfield.

United came racing out of the blocks and they took the lead after just six minutes at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford worked space for himself inside the box before lashing the ball beyond Claudio Bruno and into the roof of the net.

The two sides went into the break on level terms courtesy of Ayoze Perez's strike.

United took the lead once again just after half-time courtesy of Antony's beauty.

The Brazilian picked up the ball on the right-hand side roughly 25 yards out.

He cut inside before curling a delicious effort into the top corner. It was a sumptuous finish and you can view the goal below...

VIDEO: Antony scores beauty for Man Utd vs Betis

The goal brings back shades of the legendary Arjen Robben, who was renowned for cutting in from the right before curling the ball into the top corner with his left foot.

Bruno Fernandes then extended United's advantage shortly after as he headed home a Luke Shaw corner.

The Portuguese, who was heavily criticised for his performance against Liverpool on Sunday, celebrated his goal by putting both of his hands over his ears.

Wout Weghorst rounded out the scoring as he made it 4-1 with eight minutes remaining.

Read more: Wout Weghorst's emotional celebration after scoring in Man Utd vs Real Betis

United now have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

They will look to finish the job when they travel to Spain for the second leg on Thursday Match 16.