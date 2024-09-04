Fenerbahce are closing in on the signing of Manchester United attacker Antony and want to finalise a deal in the coming hours, according to Fotomac.

The Brazilian has found himself out of the picture at Old Trafford this season under Erik Ten Hag, after a torrid time at the club since he joined from Ajax in an £80million deal in 2022.

So far in the Premier League in 2024/25 the 24-year-old has featured for just one minute, finding himself behind Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo in the pecking order for the wide positions and now Jose Mourinho has made a play to take him to the Super Lig.

Fenerbahce Make Move for Antony Loan

Turkish side want to finalise deal on Wednesday

According to a report by Fotomac (via Sport Witness), the former Red Devils manager is looking to raid his old club for a marquee attacking signing after rivals Galatasaray completed a move to take Victor Osimhen from Napoli on loan.

The Turkish window doesn't close until September 13th, however club bosses want to get a deal finalised tonight and are in talks with club bosses at Old Trafford to strike an agreement.

Antony currently has three-years remaining on his contract at Manchester United, where he reportedly earns £200,000-per-week, but there is no indication or report that suggests Fenerbahce would be willing to cover his wage in full for any deal.

Antony per 90 minutes in 2023/24 Shots on target percentage 34.9% Goals 0.07 Shots 2.93 Shots on target 1.02 Expected goals 0.23 Assists 0.07

United allowed Jadon Sancho to leave the club on deadline day and join Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy because they had depth in wide areas, so it remains to be seen if they will sanction a deal for the Brazil international.

However, with the player not featuring despite Ten Hag's issues, his future at the club looks bleak and a move away for regular football could see him reinvigorate his career after a tough few years.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Antony has scored 11 goals and registered five assists in 83 appearances for Man United since joining from Ajax.

Man Utd Make Christian Eriksen Decision

Denmark midfielder set to stay until January at least

While the future of Antony is up in the air, one player who looks set to stay at the club until at least January is midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Danish playmaker has also found regular football hard to come by in recent months after the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, while the arrival of Manuel Ugarte is likely to see him drop down the pecking order even further.

But despite interest from the Netherlands and Belgium, the former Spurs star is set to stay at the club until at least January after the club made the decision to keep him following an injury to Mason Mount, while Casemiro could still move on amid interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray following his horror showing against Liverpool.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.