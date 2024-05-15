Highlights Antony might leave Manchester United due to poor performance and high salary, joined by Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

United aim to trim the wage bill for their rebuild, which is impacting recruitment.

Emerging talents Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo could replace Antony and Jadon Sancho, while Marcus Rashford's competition on the left is also being considered.

Antony’s poor stint at Manchester United could see him leave the club after just two seasons - with the Brazilian reportedly being made for transfer in a bid to cut his salary from the wage bill.

Antony was a largely expensive outlay for United boss Erik ten Hag upon his appointment as manager, with £86million being spent on the Brazilian - marking United’s second-highest transfer fee paid behind the deal to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford in 2016.

He began life in Manchester in superb fashion, scoring in his first three Premier League games - but from there it was a catastrophic downfall and with just one more goal in the top-flight for the rest of that season, many had their doubts over his ability. This season has proven that even more with just three goals in all competitions since - and that could see United get rid of their man, who has been described as 'hopeless' and is 'very lucky' to be at the club according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook, having failed to get the best out of the winger.

Antony: Manchester United Transfer Latest

The winger hasn't had the best two years in a red shirt

A report from talkSPORT suggests that United are having to trim their wage bill to raise funds for their planned rebuild under Sir Jim Ratcliffe; which has already seen Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial confirmed to be leaving the club - and with many other players on huge contracts, they will also be able to depart Old Trafford if a bid is received.

Antony, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are named as the three players at the top of the list who will be made available for transfer, and that represents a huge negative on United’s behalf; not only will they not recoup the fee they paid for the winger, but questions over recruitment will linger and coaching, with Antony having picked up more yellow cards than combined goals and assists in 1,909 minutes of football.

Previously, it has been thought that United aren't desperate to let Antony go from their ranks despite the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo on the right wing, but they are open to offers if they can recoup some of the fee spent on his services and get rid of his estimated £200,000-per-week wage.

Antony Could be Forced Out of Manchester United

Antony has since come up against emerging talent

Garnacho has undergone somewhat of a breakthrough season for the Red Devils and is one of the first names on the teamsheet at present, whilst Diallo has waited patiently for his chance and looks a livewire when coming on.

With both stars being 21 and under, there is a real chance for them to develop massively alongside each other and give United two stars for years to come - whilst Antony and Jadon Sancho could be made surplus to requirements and sold in the summer months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has recorded three times as many goals and assists than Antony this season.

Marcus Rashford ideally needs competition on the left-hand side of the field and whilst Garnacho has filled in there on an irregular basis, a new signing to challenge Rashford with the potential sales of Sancho and Antony could be the best way to move forward for the Red Devils - though the club are also said to be open to the idea of Rashford leaving if they receive a large enough fee for his signature from any interested clubs.

Related Watkins to Man Utd Links 'Embarrassing' Says Mark Goldbridge Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, and Mark Goldbridge has labelled the rumour 'embarrassing'.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-05-24.