Antony has fired back at the criticism over his controversial celebrations after Manchester United beat Coventry City on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, suggesting that his reaction to the ‘provocations’ was in ‘natural defence’ of his club.

The 12-time FA Cup winners beat the Championship side in a penalty shootout at Wembley, after giving up a 3-0 lead in the second half of regulation time. The Brazilian was seen cupping his ears when striker Rasmus Hojlund wheeled away in celebration after scoring the semi-final-winning spot kick.

Understandably, duo to the manner of his celebration, he has been rightly criticised. In his defence, Antony has put out a statement on X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that he – in the heat of the moment – reacted to the actions of a certain Coventry player, who had previously provoked the travelling Red Devils support.

“Coventry proved why they reached the semi-final. We seeked this spot in the final for our fans and we achieved. The way our fans were treated by their player was not nice and I, in the heat of the moment, i've reacted to the provocations in a natural defense of my club!”

It is believed that Antony - one of the Premier League's most disappointing players this campaign - was reacting to Haji Wright's celebration after he converted from 12 yards out. The nine-cap United States international scored his side's first spot kick of the shootout and celebrated by looking at the Manchester United fans, pointing to his ear.

Erik ten Hag Backs Antony

'You haven't seen the provocation, only the reaction.'

Erik Ten Hag, who has come under serious scrutiny since their tumultuous second-half performance against Mark Robins' side, defended his player, all while also pointed out that Harry Maguire and other Manchester United players had behaved in a more generous manner towards their Championship counterparts on the afternoon.

"He (Antony) was provocated (provoked), that's why this was a reaction of that. You haven't seen the provocation, only the reaction. But he should not do it. Did you see the reaction of Harry Maguire? I have seen Harry Maguire straight after and others. "We should acknowledge the performance of Coventry coming to that semi-final and the comeback. We are for 70 minutes totally dominating the game by far, and 3-0 must have the game closed. But the return from their side was very good."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has more yellow cards (5) than goal contributions (4) across 34 appearances this season.

Rio Ferdinand Unhappy with Antony's Celebrations

Called on four Man Utd figures to talk to him

While Ten Hag doubled down on his winger's response to winning the shootout, former Manchester United man Rio Ferdinand took to social media, calling on four current players from the squad to give him a stern talking to after what he described as 'embarrassing'.

"Antony yesterday...Embarrassing! You'd like to see him doing it and them telling him straightaway: 'Oi, you don't do that… that doesn't happen. We're lucky to be going through, it's an embarrassment we're still on this pitch.'

"I would be devastated, I would be embarrassed now if there hasn't been a conversation from one of the senior players, like Marcus [Rashford] who understands United, grew up there. Or a Bruno [Fernandes], who is wearing the armband. Harry Maguire has huge experience. Luke Shaw who is watching on."

Up next for Ten Hag and his men is a Premier League test against relegation-threatened Sheffield United in a bid to qualify for a European competition - in whichever shape or form that may come in. League matches against Burnley, Crystal Palace and Arsenal follow - but all eyes will be on the FA Cup final against Manchester City on 25 May.