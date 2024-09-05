Manchester United are now blessed with a plethora of winger options after seeing their young stars develop in the Premier League over the past year - but one man who didn't have a great season is Brazilian winger Antony, with fans hoping that he can turn on his magic this time around in a bid to help the club qualify for the Champions League.

And the winger is set to stay at the club - with a report from Fabrizio Romano stating that any links touting him with an exit to Fenerbahce are wide of the mark, with the former Ajax man set to stay at Old Trafford for the time being and fight for his place in a red shirt after losing his way at the club over the past year.

The report from Romano states that despite links touting Antony with a move away from United late in the Turkish transfer window, there is 'no truth' in the links taking him to Fenerbahce - as he's 'fully committed' to the project at United, having signed for the club two years ago from Ajax in a deal that was worth an initial £82million.

The Brazilian struggled massively last season, notching just three goals and two assists in 38 games - with one solo Premier League goal against Burnley to show for his name at the end of the season - whilst the other two goals came in the FA Cup against Newport County and Liverpool respectively.

Antony's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 8th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =10th Shots Per Game 1.5 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =6th Match rating 6.54 16th

Clearly not fancied as much by Erik ten Hag this season, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho have overtaken him in the pecking order on the right-wing, with Diallo scoring one of United's two goals of the campaign vs Brighton - but that doesn't mean that the star will relinquish his place at Old Trafford, with the trickster ready to bide his time and earn his place at the Theatre of Dreams.

Romano further states that Antony had 'no intention' to leave United this summer, and that won't change with game time at Fenerbahce supposedly being offered to him.

Antony Must Improve for First-Team Minutes

The Brazilian has not been at his best for some time

Antony's first season at United was much more impressive, with the winger registering eight goals and three assists in all competitions - including three goals in his first three Premier League games, as United fans presumed they had unearthed a gem - but just one more goal throughout the top-flight campaign saw him lose his form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has made 16 caps for Brazil, scoring twice for his national team.

A winner against Barcelona in the Europa League gave him temporary hero status at Old Trafford but he has yet to replicate that since and with Diallo seemingly taking the starting berth this season, Antony will have to wait for minutes and seize his chance when he is afforded one by Ten Hag, who managed him at Ajax.

With his contract lasting another three seasons, there is still time for the tricky winger to showcase his talents on the big stage and make a go at securing potential Premier League greatness - but his end product will have to improve if he is to cut his teeth in the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-09-24.