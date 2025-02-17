Shining on your debut is just the opening act, but the real way to rub salt in the wounds of your former club’s fans is by keeping the show running with consistent performances. That’s precisely what Manchester United castaway Antony has been doing at Real Betis, turning his exile into a masterclass and showing his old club exactly what they let slip through their fingers.

The Brazilian winger landed at Old Trafford in 2022 for a jaw-dropping £86 million from Ajax, but the dream quickly turned into a nightmare. Despite clocking up 96 appearances, the 24-year-old mustered just 12 goals and five assists - hardly the return United envisioned for such a marquee signing. His struggles only deepened under new boss Ruben Amorim, and while doubts had long loomed over his future at the club, his January loan move to Betis felt like the final nail in the coffin.

Now settling into life in La Liga until the season’s conclusion, Antony has already notched three goal contributions in as many games. But it’s his stats and highlights from Betis’ emphatic 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad that serve as the biggest indictment of United’s failures - another glaring example of a club that consistently turns gold into dust, unable to unlock the full potential of players clearly brimming with talent.

Related Antony’s Tattoos Explained - Including ‘Iluminado’ Neck Tattoo Antony's body is a canvas of art, with each tattoo providing a better insight into the Manchester United winger's journey.

Antony's Performance Against Real Sociedad in 3-0 Win

The Brazil international won his third Man of the Match mantle

Whatever magic potion they’re serving up in Seville, Antony is drinking it by the gallon. His debut was a feast for the eyes, and since then, turning defenders into mere extras in his highlight reel has become second nature. Against Real Sociedad, he delivered his finest performance yet - scoring, assisting, and winning a penalty, leaving his fingerprints on all three of Betis’ goals. Watch his highlights below:

Beyond any doubt, Antony passed the eye test over the weekend. But importantly, he backed up his showreel with match statistics that further proved his influence in Betis' victory. In 90 minutes, the loanee also took four total shots, created four big chances, took nine touches in the opposition box, made seven passes into the final third, and drew a foul on three occasions.

The version of Antony the Estadio Benito Villamarin is currently witnessing is one seldom seen by those over in Manchester. It has fans of the Old Trafford persuasion once again talking about the shortcomings of their club. "Manchester United was always the problem," one fan said on X.

A second comment read: "He deserves all the love he's getting, something is just off in Manchester United", a third remarked: "The environment at Man Utd is too toxic. Players leave and become better players," while a fourth concluded: "He's being given game time, and it shows what he's capable of...."

With three goals and an assist in just four appearances across all competitions, Antony is thriving in his new surroundings. It’s fair to say the winger is enjoying life at the moment, but the real question is what Manchester United’s hierarchy will decide about his future. When he returns in the summer, they’ll face a familiar dilemma - hand him the Amad Diallo treatment with another shot at redemption or go the Jadon Sancho route and cut their losses. Right now, Antony is likely hoping for the latter.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob (correct as of 17/02/2025)