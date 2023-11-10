Highlights Antony's performances for Manchester United have been disappointing and he hasn't lived up to his price tag

There are calls for Antony to be dropped from the squad and replaced by another first-team player

There are rumours that Antony may leave United in the January window, in an attempt for him to regain form

Manchester United flop Antony isn't 'living up to his price tag', and journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazil international should be axed from the squad in place of another first-team star.

Antony originally arrived at Old Trafford last season and while his 2022/23 campaign didn't capture the imagination of the United faithful, there is a feeling that his performances have regressed in the early part of the 2023/24 season. As such, there are strong calls for Erik ten Hag to stop handing Antony starting minutes in the Red Devils squad, with some suggesting he could be part of the reason behind their recent poor run of form.

Agony Ant story continues for sorry Man United winger

It's safe to say Antony wouldn't have predicted his second season at United would pan out the way it has so far. Having been under investigation by the police earlier in the campaign, the winger was able to force his way back into the Red Devils starting-11, but his performances haven't been up to the standard required.

Having been lucky to have avoided a red card during his four-minute cameo against Manchester City, the £200,000-per-week earner notched up a shocking 6.3 FotMob rating against Newcastle United in the League Cup, before managing just 63 minutes against Fulham the weekend prior.

An unused substitute during United's midweek defeat to FC Copenhagen, it's clear things aren't going to plan for the £86 million man. So much so, there is even talk of him leaving Old Trafford during the January window.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Antony on the move during January window

Make no mistake, it would be a huge shock if Antony was allowed to leave the club he signed for as part of an eight-figure move just 18 months ago. But, according to The Daily Mirror, that could be about to happen.

It's suggested by the outlet that Antony could be offered as part exchange to sweeten a deal to bring striker Gabriel Barbosa to Old Trafford in January. The story says any departure for Antony would be a loan move, which might help him refind his form in a less demanding league.

While further stories have since suggested that's unlikely to happen, in the here and now, there is chatter about Antony losing his spot in the United side altogether.

When quizzed about the current state of Antony's showings for the 20-time English champions, journalist Jones admitted the former Ajax winger was struggling and hasn't yet proved value for money. Hinting that some time out of the starting-11 might help rekindle his best form, the reliable reporter pointed towards Facundo Pellistri as someone who could take his place:

“I think that there's a shout for Facundo Pellistri to be knocking on the door now for Antony’s spot. I mean, in that Fulham game, when Pellistri came on, it changed the game. It made Fulham think differently. If forced United to play a little bit differently, and he's a bit more positive, a bit more inventive at the moment than Antony. “He just isn't living up to his price tag or anywhere near it, and I don't know if that's going to change overnight. Maybe being on the bench, it’s another reminder to him of the fact that he's got up his game. And I think in Pellistri, United should be calling on young players like that at the moment, as players that are hungry, and determined to prove a point and kind of make a name for themselves.”

Irrespective of whether Antony does leave during the January window, United are still expected to be busy when the winter market opens for business early next year. The links to Barbosa are believed to be genuine, with the earlier Mirror report detailing a valuation in the region of £20 million.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mail have revealed United are likely to be in the market for defensive reinforcements, as they've been forced to rely on veteran Jonny Evans more than they'd hoped for so far this season. The report hints at potential moves for the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, but warns United fans not to get too excited, as finances might prevent them from happening.

Whereas Jadon Sancho is all but confirmed to be heading out of the exit door, with the winger's mentality having been criticised by United Stand presenter Beth Tucker. The broadcast journalist claimed Sancho doesn't have the 'right attitude' to be a United player, indicating his departure is a necessity during the January window.