Highlights Antony's attitude toward playing left-back shows his lack of team spirit amid poor form at Manchester United.

With only 5 goals in 54 Premier League games, the Brazilian is considered one of the biggest flops in the division's history.

Amid all his issues, it feels as though the call to bring him to Old Trafford was a mistake, making his summer departure now necessary.

It was a tough weekend for Manchester United as they lost 1-0 at home to familiar foes Arsenal. The Gunners had won at Old Trafford just once since 2006, but took the three points without ever really getting out of second gear – showing just how poor Erik ten Hag's men have been playing of late.

The game was decided by a single goal from Leandro Trossard, set up by Kai Havertz – who was played onside by some lackadaisical defending from Casemiro – in the first half. United tried to get back into the game but failed to ever really land any sort of blow on Mikel Arteta's defence.

Late on in the game, trying force some sort of opening, Ten Hag threw caution to the wind and went all-out attack. He moved Antony to left-back to help squeeze more forwards onto the pitch but the Brazilian was not best pleased.

As the footage below shows, he was far from happy to do the role. While this alone is not enough to suggest the club should be looking to offload Antony – amid plenty of talk he could be leaving – it is one of many reasons which point at the player simply not being a good fit at Old Trafford.

Unhappy at Antony at Left-Back

Hardly a team player

Captain on the day Scott McTominay appeared to be pretty exasperated as he tried to move Antony into the left-back position, with the reluctant winger even appearing to gesture at the bench his confusion, before muttering something to himself. This isn't the only time his frustration has been evident on the pitch in recent weeks.

Showing he is perhaps not the best team player, the 24-year-old misplaced a pass during the 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace. Even though he lost the ball, with Alejandro Garnacho and Mason Mount running ahead of him, the former Ajax man quickly blamed his teammates.

Of course, this all comes off the back of his embarrassing behaviour during the FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry City. Man Utd just about survived the encounter, having sacrificed a 3-0 lead with just 20 minutes to play. When the game vs their Championship opposition was won on penalties, Antony was spotted cupping his ear and goading opposition players. His lack of class led him to be dubbed a "failure" by pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Terrible Form at Old Trafford

Ineffective vs Arsenal

Antony in the Premier League Games 54 Goals 5 Goals per Game 0.09 Assists 3 Yellow cards 10 Shooting Accuracy 35% Big Chances Created 9

Perhaps these regular displays of classlessness would be somewhat easier to stomach if the winger was at least performing. However, as the stats show, he regularly fails to deliver the sort of form that is demanded of a £86m Premier League signing – making him one of the biggest flops in the division's history.

Antony played for just 20 minutes vs Arsenal and wasn't really able to impact the game, generating just 0.04 expected goals and 0.01 expected assists during this time. Seeing as he was asked to play at left-back for a chunk of that cameo, this can be forgiven but his wider stats are more of an issue.

With an average WhoScored matching rating of 6.64, he is the 15th lowest-ranked Man Utd player in the league this season. With one goal and one assist in that time, defender Harry Maguire has twice as many goal contributions. What's more, fellow wingers Marcus Rashford, Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Jadon Sancho all complete more dribbles per game this season, which begs the question: What does Antony even do?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony was the first United player to score in their first three consecutive Premier League games, he has scored just twice in his following 51 matches

And across his entire time with the Red Devils, he's really failed to turn up on a consistent basis. He has now played 82 times for the club, scoring only 11 goals and providing just 5 assists. Fellow flop Sancho has played just as many times but has scored one more goal and picked up one more assist in this time, and his career at Old Trafford already appears to be over.

Time to Leave with Ten Hag

Ajex Experiment has Failed

Antony was signed by Ten Hag, with two enjoying reasonable success at Ajax. The winger also played 82 times for the Dutch club but was more than twice as predictive as he scored 24 goals in this time, and picked up 22 assists. He also won two league titles as well as one cup, compared to his single League Cup with Man Utd.

In England, as evidenced above, the 24-year-old has been half the player (if that). And seeing as the man who brought him to the Premier League looks likely to be sacked in the summer, it's hard to imagine any new fresh coach being that excited to inherit Antony in his squad.

Reports suggest Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified Gareth Southgate as his first-choice target to replace Ten Hag. The England boss has done his best to de-toxify the Three Lions during his tenure and if his approach was the same at United, the Brazilian winger would surely be one of the first out the door.

Incidents such as his minor strop over being asked to play at left-back vs Arsenal only add to the growing list of reasons Manchester United have for trying to offload Antony sooner rather than later.

All stats via SofaScore, WhoScored, Premier League and Transfermarkt (as of 13/05/24).