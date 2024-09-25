Erik Ten Hag may have put the final nail in the coffin of Antony's Manchester United career tonight after leaving him out of the starting lineup for the Europa League clash with FC Twente at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils host the Eredivisie side in their first European game of the 2024/25 season, with the manager admitting that he will find it difficult to hurt the team he spent over 20 years at as a player and is still a fan of to this day.

But he has named a strong starting lineup for the game, which has seen no place for Brazil international and £80million winger Antony and left the 24-year-old's Premier League career surely hanging by a thread.

Ten Hag Leaves Antony Out

Amad and Rashford start on the wings

Since joining the club from Ajax in a mega-deal in the summer of 2022, Antony has made 84 appearances for the Reds and managed just 12 goals - including a spell that saw him go almost an entire calendar year without a goal or assist.

That has seen him fall down the pecking order on the right wing behind Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo, with the Ivorian getting the nod in that position for the game against Twente, while Marcus Rashford starts on the left-wing and Dutch international Joshua Zirkzee leads the line.

But Antony will feel that this was a big opportunity for him to come into the side and stake a claim for a regular place considering it is against familiar opposition from the Dutch league, and also in a cup competition. His last start came in the 7-0 win over Barnsley last week, where he scored and performed relatively well despite the lower league opposition.

Antony's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 8th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =10th Shots Per Game 1.5 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =6th Match rating 6.54 16th

The fact he has been left out will leave Antony scratching his head at to when he will get to feature in the first-team if he can't play in the cup competitions, and it could easily force him to consider his long-term future at Old Trafford once the transfer window re-opens in January.

There was interest from Turkish clubs and Spanish clubs during the summer once it became clear that he would be battling for regular football, but the winger was adamant he wanted to fight for his place in the squad and prove himself to the fans after a disappointing two seasons so far. However, with so many people ahead of him and his contract reportedly seeing him earn around £200,000-per-week, INEOS could be looking to move him on at the earliest opportunity if clubs show interest once again.

Man Utd Eye New Deal for Kobbie Mainoo

INEOS see him as the face of the club

While the future of Antony hangs up in the air currently, there is no disputing that Manchester United want Kobbie Mainoo at the club for the long-term.

According to reports, the England star is seen as someone who could be the face of the club's future under INEOS and they are looking to reflect his status as a key player in the first-team in a new contract, with talks already underway.

Mainoo is very happy at Old Trafford and while a deal isn't imminent or close, there aren't expected to be too many issues with finding an agreement.

