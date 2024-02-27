Highlights Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Antony due to his lack of impact.

Antony will have been left 'embarrassed' due to Erik ten Hag selecting youngsters ahead of him.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Antony's approach must make a change if he wants to regain his spot.

Manchester United winger Antony has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazilian forward will be feeling 'embarrassed' and 'frustrated' after Erik ten Hag has started to give young talents an opportunity ahead of him.

Ten Hag and his recruitment team opted to bring Antony to the club from Dutch side Ajax back in 2022, with the Red Devils paying a hefty £86m fee to prise him away from the Eredivisie. It's safe to say the Brazilian winger has failed to live up to the price tag just yet, and he's struggling to even be brought off the bench at the moment.

Reports have even suggested that United could already look to find Antony a new club, but it certainly won't be easy considering the fee they forked out to bring him to Old Trafford. Considering his form, his value has only decreased since arriving in England.

United will listen to offers for Antony

In United's latest Premier League fixture against Fulham, youngster Omari Forson was given his first start in the competition due to Rasmus Hojlund being out injured, with Antony sitting on the bench. In the second half, ten Hag opted to bring on another young talent from the bench, with Amad Diallo replacing Kobbie Mainoo. Antony was eventually given a run-out, but a matter of seconds after he entered the pitch, the referee blew the full-time whistle.

Antony's stats per 90 minutes compared to Alejandro Garnacho 2023/24 PL Antony Alejandro Garnacho Goals 0.00 0.28 Expected goals 0.15 0.30 Shots 2.52 3.53 Shots on target 0.48 0.90 Assists 0.00 0.17 Correct as of 27/2/2024

According to Manchester Evening News, United are now willing to offload Antony in the upcoming transfer window, and it's no surprise considering he's falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Antony needs to make a change in order to get back into the side, with his 'casual' approach meaning his body language doesn't give off the same vibe as the likes of Hojlund or Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho, for example, has been given more opportunities to start for the Red Devils this season and has produced in front of goal regularly, with Antony yet to provide a goal or assist for the Manchester outfit. Realistically, Antony could now be behind Diallo, Forson, Garnacho, and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order out wide under ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has produced 26 shots without scoring in the Premier League this season. Every Manchester United player, other than Antony, who has managed five or more shots, has found the back of the net this term.

Dean Jones - Antony will be feeling embarrassed

Jones has suggested that Antony will be feeling frustrated and embarrassed after Forson and Diallo were selected ahead of him during the game against Fulham at the weekend. The journalist adds that it could lead to a sense of determination for the £200k-a-week earner to get back into the side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"You'd imagine that Antony will be feeling frustrated, but also embarrassed. I'd imagine there's a mixture of the two there. It should lead to a sense of determination that makes him get his place back in that team. But it's an extraordinary situation for an £80m attacker to be left on the bench. You see a youngster that barely anyone's heard of start the game, and then get replaced by another young player before Antony's even considered for a role. Then he comes on deep in added time when there's very little chance of him impacting the game."

Man Utd targeting Antony replacement

Manchester United have recently held discussions regarding a potential move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto. It's understood that he could cost in the region of £60m to prise the Portuguese forward away from Molineux, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool also admirers of the Wolves winger.

Neto is a similar profile to Antony, with both players being left-footed, right-sided wingers. However, Neto has performed to a much higher standard this season than Antony, and if the Red Devils are able to find a new club for the Brazilian international, then Neto could be the ideal replacement on the right-hand side of attack.

