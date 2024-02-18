Highlights Antony's inconsistent performances have made it likely that Manchester United could look to offload him.

Manchester United winger Antony has struggled to perform consistently since signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that he believes the Red Devils would offload the Brazilian if they could, but it certainly won't be easy.

As the season has gone on, Antony has slowly drifted out of Erik ten Hag's side, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho being the Dutch manager's current starting pairing on the wing. It's no surprise considering the performances that Antony has produced, as he's failed to stamp his authority on the side with consistent displays.

Offloading Antony would be a tricky task considering they forked out £86m to bring him to Old Trafford during the 2022 summer transfer window. The £200k-a-week earner has hardly set the world alight, so his value won't have increased since then. United will struggle to even nearly break even on Antony if they opt to find him a new club in the near future.

Ten Hag already eyeing Antony replacement

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United appreciate Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and the French youth international would be interested in a move up north. Olise plays predominantly off the right-hand side, similarly to Antony, but the Palace winger has been levels above the latter in the Premier League this season, despite his injury troubles.

Michael Olise vs Antony - Premier League 2023/2024 Olise Antony Overall rating 7.54 6.54 Minutes 755 930 Goals 6 0 Assists 3 0 Shots per game 2.8 1.4 Man of the Match awards 3 0 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 13-02-2024

Antony is yet to find the back of the net or even provide an assist this campaign, so it's hardly a surprise that ten Hag is opting for a winger pairing of Garnacho and Rashford. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that some of the United supporters will have no belief in Antony ever living up to his price tag. The hefty fee paid for him has only added unnecessary pressure and if the Red Devils parted with a more reasonable amount of money to acquire his services, then maybe he would be viewed in a different light.

A report from The Athletic last year suggested that the scouting department at Old Trafford valued Antony at around £25m when they were initially monitoring the Brazilian international, but somehow United were convinced to pay £86m to prise him away from Ajax.

Dean Jones - United would sell Antony

Jones has suggested that if they were able to, then United would have no problem offloading Antony. However, the journalist adds that there isn't going to be anyone in the market willing to part ways with a fee close to the figure United paid for him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, said...

"Christian Eriksen is much easier to get rid of than Antony is and he's also low maintenance compared to Antony. I think Eriksen will leave in the summer. He'll have some good opportunities ahead of him to choose from. But that's not really going to be the case for Antony. United would sell him if they could, I do believe that. But it's no surprise to anyone that he does not have a market at the moment given he's an out of form £80m luxury player. Eriksen is a player that can play various roles in various types of teams, Antony's not. For that reason, United are probably going to be forced to persist with Antony unless something like a Saudi Arabia situation crops up and they're able to get as much of that money back as possible."

Man Utd have Antony replacement in-house

With Antony signed in 2022 and Olise reportedly being targeted, it's clear that ten Hag wants to have a left-footed right-sided winger in his team. Having already splashed the cash on Antony previously, it could be difficult for United to justify spending a hefty amount on his replacement, but they could have an option already in their squad.

Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that youngster Amad Diallo could be called upon more regularly next season. The former Sunderland loanee is a similar profile to Antony and at the age of 21, is yet to reach his full potential. It could be time for ten Hag to show some faith in the youngster.